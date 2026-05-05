The Victorian government attributes cost-of-living pressures to Donald Trump’s policies in its new budget, while billionaire Anthony Pratt makes a statement at the Met Gala. Meanwhile, a Sportsbet policy change impacts AFL All-Australian selector Kane Cornes.

The Victorian state budget, released on Tuesday, has adopted a notable strategy of attributing the state’s cost-of-living crisis to external factors, specifically focusing on the influence of Donald Trump .

Official government press releases explicitly link rising costs to “Donald Trump’s war,” framing the budget as a response to pressures originating in Washington. This approach isn’t entirely new; similar justifications were employed previously when explaining cost overruns on major infrastructure projects like the North East Link, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was cited as a contributing factor. Treasurer Pallas and former minister Jacinta Allan both pointed to global events as drivers of increased project costs.

While acknowledging that geopolitical events undoubtedly impact prices and markets, critics argue that solely attributing financial difficulties to foreign leaders deflects attention from Victoria’s own fiscal challenges, particularly the substantial daily interest payments on state debt, currently at $24.4 million. This strategy raises questions about accountability and the extent to which domestic policies contribute to the cost-of-living pressures faced by Victorian families and businesses.

Beyond the budgetary narrative, the annual Met Gala provided a different kind of spotlight on Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. Pratt, founder of Pratt Industries, once again used the high-profile event as a platform to promote his recycling business, showcasing a striking burgundy velvet suit paired with polished black shoes – a departure from his previous pastel pink ensemble.

His consistent presence at the gala, where tickets cost upwards of $US71,000 and require personal approval from Anna Wintour, highlights his integration into the global elite. Pratt’s guest list included American theoretical physicist, Dr. Charna Pasterski, lauded as the “next Einstein” for her work in quantum gravity. This association underscores Pratt’s efforts to cultivate connections with influential figures in various fields.

Pratt’s previous Met Gala appearances have included a white jacket over black tuxedo pants, demonstrating a consistent, albeit evolving, style. His annual Visy dinner, held at his Melbourne home Raheen, further solidifies his ties to the celebrity world, having recently featured performances by Kylie Minogue and Air Supply. The intersection of sports, media, and gambling is also under scrutiny, particularly concerning former AFL player Kane Cornes.

Cornes reportedly stepped down from his position on the AFL All-Australian selection panel following a policy change by Sportsbet, which no longer employs officials from any sporting code. This move comes amid increasing scrutiny of such arrangements, with the federal government poised to implement reforms in the gambling sector. A briefing is scheduled for Thursday, hosted by Albanese government officials, to provide further details on these reforms.

The situation raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and the ethical implications of athletes and sporting figures being financially linked to gambling operators. Cornes’s future involvement with the AFL remains uncertain, pending the outcome of the government’s review. The impending regulations are expected to significantly impact the relationship between sporting organizations and gambling companies, potentially leading to further changes in personnel and practices within the industry





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