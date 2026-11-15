Trump Blames Biden for FAA Chaos as US Flight Cancellations Persist

President Trump criticizes the previous administration for the Federal Aviation Administration disaster causing widespread flight cancellations and delays across the United States.

President Donald Trump has issued his first public remarks regarding the severe air travel disruptions affecting the United States, placing the blame squarely on the preceding administration of President Joe Biden. Speaking about the widespread flight cancellations and grounding orders that paralyzed the nation's aviation network this weekend, Trump asserted that he inherited a broken and dysfunctional system from his predecessor.

Trump Criticizes Previous FAA Leadership

During his comments, the current President described the former Federal Aviation Administration leadership as a disaster for the agency and national infrastructure. He argued that the previous administration spent significant funds unwisely, which ultimately degraded the quality and reliability of the existing air traffic control framework. Trump stated that everything touched by the prior leadership turned bad, leaving the system worse than when it began its term in office.

Also read FAA Grounds All US Departing Flights Amid Nationwide Communications Failure

The former President emphasized that the current state of aviation safety and efficiency is a direct result of poor management decisions made during the last four years of the Biden administration. He insisted that the technological and structural failures plaguing the industry today were not created by his current policies but were left behind as a legacy of mismanagement.

Infrastructure Failures Cause Mass Cancellations

The immediate trigger for the chaos was a nationwide no-take-off order issued on Friday, which halted almost all commercial air traffic within the busiest airspace in the world. Officials from the current administration attributed this unprecedented event to a botched replacement of old copper wire communication lines that had been in use for decades. This failure occurred in a system that has not received a similar ground stop since the security protocols implemented after the September 11 attacks.

Advertisement

As of Sunday afternoon, data from FlightAware indicated that more than 1,880 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been cancelled. The disruptions continued to grow on Sunday with nearly two thousand additional flights removed from schedules, highlighting the scale of the logistical nightmare facing travelers and airlines alike.

Transportation Secretary Defends Record

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced intense scrutiny over the handling of the crisis but firmly rejected calls for his resignation. He argued that he was handed a woefully outdated infrastructure, including radar equipment dating back to the 1960s, which made modern communication failures catastrophic when they occurred. Duffy maintained that while he accepts responsibility as Secretary, the root causes were structural issues delivered to him by his predecessors.

Duffy stated that while the airspace itself was beginning to return to normal operations on Sunday, the recovery of crews and planes to their proper positions would take additional time. He predicted on ABC News that full normalization would likely not occur until Monday, as airlines worked to reposition stranded aircraft and staff across the country.

Advertisement

FAA Chief Predicts Slow Recovery

FAA Chief Bryan Bedford had previously indicated that air travel for millions of stranded Americans might return to normal by the close of business on Sunday. However, Transportation Secretary Duffy provided a more realistic and delayed timeline, acknowledging the logistical complexities of reassembling the workforce and equipment. The discrepancy between the initial optimism and the reality on the ground underscored the severity of the disruption.

The delay in returning to normal operations has raised questions about the long-term viability of the current air traffic control system. With thousands more flights cancelled on Sunday, the Trump administration has signaled that the timetable for a full return to normalcy has been pushed back significantly.

Call for Massive Funding Upgrade

In response to the crisis, the Trump administration has appealed to Congress for $50 billion, approximately $74 billion AUD, to completely upgrade and modernize the air traffic control system. Secretary Duffy called on the legislative branch to meet this moment and approve the necessary funds to replace obsolete technology and prevent future failures.

However, this request has been met with immediate political opposition from Democrats, who argue that Congress under Republican control had two years to enact such reforms. Critics contend that the failure to update infrastructure was a deliberate choice rather than an unforeseen event, shifting the political blame back toward the current administration's legislative record.