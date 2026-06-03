Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Abandon Nuclear Weapon Program Amid Regional Escalation

In an interview with the New York Post, former President Donald Trump stated that Iran has agreed not to develop a nuclear weapon, calling it a major condition in negotiations. He also expressed willingness to meet Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's Supreme Leader, who U.S. officials say was injured in a bombing that killed his father. The comments come as regional tensions persist, including an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait's airport and ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon, while the U.S. denies Iranian claims of attacks on its fleet headquarters.

President Donald Trump has made several bold assertions regarding Iran and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In an interview with the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, Trump claimed that Iran has agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon , a development he described as a major achievement.

He stated that Iran had to accept this condition during negotiations, though he noted that they could potentially change their mind. This claim comes amid longstanding tensions over Iran's nuclear program and follows reports that U.S. officials believe Iran has become more willing to discuss aspects of its nuclear activities that it previously refused to address.

While there was no immediate comment from Tehran, the nuclear issue has historically been a central point of dispute between Iran and the United States. Trump also addressed the question of meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. officials have previously alleged that Mojtaba was seriously injured in the same bombing that killed his father on the first day of the war.

The President said he would "like to meet" Mojtaba Khamenei and expressed respect for him, though he admitted he does not know the current state of Khamenei's health and has never met him. Ayatollah Khamenei has not been seen publicly since the war began on February 28, having only addressed the nation through written statements read by television anchors.

Senator Marco Rubio told a congressional hearing that there are indications Khamenei is taking a larger role in peace talks despite his absence from public view. In other developments, an Iranian drone strike on Kuwait's airport resulted in one fatality and injured dozens. Kuwait's health ministry reported 63 people were injured in the attack, which led to a temporary suspension of flights.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) denied an IRGC claim that it attacked the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with missiles and drones. Centcom explained that two missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles targeting Bahrain were intercepted by U.S. and Bahraini forces.

Additionally, U.S. forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian vessels in regional waters. In the context of the broader conflict, Trump mentioned his recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him not to attack Beirut to prevent further escalation. He highlighted that the United States has not deployed ground troops, stating "We wiped out much of their military with just bombing.

" However, Israeli airstrikes and artillery continued in south Lebanon, killing at least eight people, according to Lebanese state media. The Israeli military ordered residents of Nabatieh, a Hezbollah stronghold, to evacuate ahead of strikes. The situation remains fluid, with multiple actors involved and shifting dynamics on the ground.

Trump's comments about Iran's nuclear concessions, if verified, could represent a significant diplomatic shift, though the lack of official Iranian response raises questions about the accuracy and finality of such an agreement. The continued attacks and counterattacks across the region underscore the persistent threat of escalation, even as the U.S. president emphasizes his preference for air power over ground involvement and his efforts to manage Israel's military actions





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran Nuclear Weapon Khamenei Mojtaba Khamenei Middle East War Kuwait Airport Attack Israeli Strikes Lebanon US Central Command IRGC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breaking: Iranian state media reports talks between US and Iran halted due to Lebanon strikesIranian state media is reporting that the country's government has halted negotiations with the United States over an end to the war in the Middle East, in protest over Israel's conduct in Lebanon.

Read more »

Trump Sends Mixed Signals on US-Iran War, Talks Continue at Rapid PaceUS President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals on the US-Iran war, saying talks are both moving fast and stalled in the same day. Trump's comments have left many wondering about the future of the war and the chances of a peaceful resolution.

Read more »

Major hurdle for Trump amid Iran peace talksOngoing peace talks hinge on Israel and Hezbollah maintaining a precarious ceasefire agreement.

Read more »

What Trump's intervention in Lebanon reveals about Iran warDonald Trump's intervention in Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to strike Beirut goes to the heart of the relationship between the two sides, in that support may be limited, particularly if it threatens what the US president really wants.

Read more »