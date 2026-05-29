Trump Claims Iran Deal Imminent, Tehran Denies Agreement

President Trump asserts a peace deal with Iran is close, including concessions on the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear program, but Iranian officials reject the claim and signal no final agreement has been reached.

US President Donald Trump has claimed he is on the verge of approving a peace deal with Iran that would include major concessions from Tehran, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the country's nuclear program.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump outlined terms that he said Iran must agree to: never possessing a nuclear weapon or bomb, opening the Strait of Hormuz for all traffic without tolls, eliminating mines in the waterway, and allowing the US to unearth and destroy highly enriched uranium from a secure nuclear site in Iran. He also stated that the deal would preclude the transfer of frozen assets to Iran and that he would lift the US naval blockade against Iran, although it was unclear whether that would be contingent on the agreement being confirmed.

However, Iranian officials have signaled defiance and denied that any final agreement has been reached. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that no final understanding had been reached between Iran and the US, characterizing Trump's post as in line with his usual pattern of making unilateral and egotistical statements. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state media that exchanges of messages are continuing but no final agreement has been reached yet.

Tasnim also reported that there had been no discussion about the nuclear issue and that Trump's reports of lifting the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz should be met with skepticism. Iran's Fars news agency said Trump had published a mixture of truth and lies about the terms of an agreement, which did not include provisions for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz without fees or the destruction of Iran's nuclear material.

The conflicting statements suggest that Trump may once again be practicing his art of the deal as he seeks to talk his way out of a war that has disrupted global energy supplies and rocked the world economy. Meanwhile, Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, wrote that Iran has no trust in guarantees or words, only actions are the measure.

He also sent a defiant message that Iran is ready for another round of fighting if talks to extend the ceasefire and end the war fail. We seize concessions not through dialogue but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understand, he wrote. The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after.

US Vice President JD Vance hinted an agreement was close, but Trump reportedly needs more time to decide whether to back a negotiated agreement that would defer many difficult issues, including the fate of Iran's remaining stockpile of nuclear materials, into subsequent negotiations. Senior Iranian officials repeated there was no plan to allow the export of its uranium, but observers have suggested that does not rule out downblended uranium that is further from weapons grade.

Trump may need the time not just to reflect but also to persuade a reluctant Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon as part of the agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately comment on the Iran deal, instead focusing on operations against Hezbollah. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson criticized the silence of international institutions and described the US as an accomplice in Israel's actions in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and the entire region.

Additionally, an Iranian parliament spokesperson suggested Iran is in no mood to back down about its plans to change the management of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Iran's management of the waterway has been recognized worldwide, which is why countries obtain permission, pay the costs, and with the guidance of the IRGC Navy pass their vessels through. This situation highlights the ongoing tensions and the complex negotiations surrounding the potential deal, with both sides presenting starkly different versions of the current status





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Iran Trump Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire

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