Trump Claims Iran Shot Down US Apache Helicopter Over Strait of Hormuz, Vows Response Amid Truce Uncertainty

President Donald Trump announced that Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, confirming both pilots were safe after a Navy drone rescue. The incident complicates a newly announced Israel-Iran truce and adds strain to Middle East peace efforts.

President Donald Trump announced that Iran had shot down a US Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz overnight and vowed a response, though he provided no specifics.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Washington time, Trump stated, "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

" He confirmed that both US pilots involved were safe and uninjured. This incident threw deeper uncertainty into the prospects for a truce announced on April 8 in the Gulf war. On Monday, Israel and Iran had agreed to halt attacks on each other following an appeal by Trump, marking the end of their first direct exchanges of fire since April.

However, Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to attack its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Monday flare-up further strained efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had said the two Apache crew members were "fine" after being rescued by a US Navy drone, but he did not elaborate on what caused the helicopter to go down.

According to the US military, a US Navy surface drone located and rescued the two crew members. US Central Command reported that the AH-64 Apache went down around 3am on Tuesday. In Tehran, two Iranian air defense personnel were scheduled for burial on Tuesday afternoon after being killed in Israeli strikes the day before, as reported by Iran's military. No deaths were reported in Israel from those strikes





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