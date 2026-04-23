Trump Claims US 'Total Control' of Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

Former President Trump asserts US dominance over the Strait of Hormuz as Iran seizes ships and mines threaten global shipping. The situation is escalating with potential long-term economic consequences.

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated claims of complete US control over the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting internal divisions within Iran 's leadership are hindering their response.

This assertion comes amidst escalating tensions, including the seizure of two container ships by Iranian commandos and a US report indicating it could take up to six months to clear the strait of mines. The situation is further complicated by a US military operation boarding an oil tanker suspected of carrying Iranian crude, and reciprocal blockades imposed by both sides, driving global oil prices around $100 a barrel.

While the US Navy has demonstrated the ability to intercept ships leaving Iranian ports, it hasn't yet proven capable of ensuring safe passage for vessels from allied Gulf states. The presence of approximately 20 sea mines, deployed through various methods, poses a significant threat, potentially impacting the global economy long after any potential peace agreement.

Trump, in a social media post, stated US minesweepers are working at an accelerated pace and authorized the Navy to use lethal force against any vessel laying mines. Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, described the situation as the 'biggest energy security threat in history'. Trump downplayed Iran's military capabilities, claiming their navy, air force, and anti-aircraft defenses have been neutralized, and expressed a desire for a lasting peace deal, refusing to be rushed into negotiations.

Iran's refusal to participate in peace talks in Pakistan, citing US violations of a ceasefire, has been attributed by Trump to internal disagreements within the Iranian government between 'hardliners' and 'moderates'. Reports indicate Mojtaba Khamenei, a key figure in the Iranian regime, sustained serious injuries in an attack, impacting his mobility and speech. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appears to be gaining influence, potentially leading to a more aggressive stance.

The IRGC justified the seizure of the two container ships, the Epaminondas and MSC Francesca, alleging they compromised maritime security by operating without proper permits and disabling their navigation systems





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran Donald Trump Oil Prices Naval Blockade Sea Mines IRGC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Seizes Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Escalating Global TensionsIranian forces have seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit route, raising fears of a wider economic crisis and escalating regional conflict. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation have stalled, and the global impact is already being felt through rising fuel prices and supply chain disruptions.

Read more »

Iran Seizes Two Container Ships in Strait of Hormuz After Firing on VesselsIran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has seized two container ships, the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas, while they were attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The seizures follow reports of gunfire directed at three vessels, with one ship sustaining damage. Iran claims the ships were operating without proper permits and tampering with navigation systems.

Read more »

Iran Seizes Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Disrupting Global Energy SupplyIran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has seized two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations and raising concerns about the safety of shipping lanes. This action has significantly reduced traffic through the vital waterway, impacting global energy supplies and prompting a US blockade of Iranian ships. Peace talks remain stalled, leaving the future of transit through the strait uncertain.

Read more »

Iran Seizes Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Demands US Blockade LiftIran has seized two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to close the vital waterway until the US lifts its blockade of Iranian vessels and ports, disrupting global trade and raising concerns about the ceasefire.

Read more »

Iran seizes ships in Strait of Hormuz as peace talks stay stalledIran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard took over two ships in the waterway amid continued deadlock over efforts to end the two-month war.

Read more »

Trump claims US has total control over strait of Hormuz after Iran seizes two container shipsUS president says Tehran hobbled by infighting as Pentagon reportedly briefs mine clearance may take six months

Read more »