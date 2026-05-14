Trump Claims Xi’s Remarks on US Decline Refer to Biden Presidency, Praises China's Xi

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's portrayal of America as a nation possibly in decline was a reference to the Joe Biden presidency - not a long-term geopolitical shift - and praised Xi as ‘100 per cent correct’.

Trump has claimed that Xi’s portrayal of America as a nation possibly in decline was a reference to the Joe Biden presidency – not a long-term geopolitical shift – and praised Xi as “100 per cent correct”.

The US president’s comments came as prepares for a second day of talks with Xi over tea and lunch. It was not clear exactly which of the Chinese leader’s remarks Trump was referring to, though it may have been his invocation of the “Thucydides trap” – a reference to the tendency for established powers to go to war with rising (or declining) powers.

“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Our Country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!

“President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration. ” Trump listed the share market, his military operations in Venezuela and Iran, the jobs market and foreign investment among his successes.

“In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time,” he wrote. “Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi! But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!





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