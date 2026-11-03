Trump Closes Midterm Campaign at Reflecting Pool as Polls Show Democrats Leading Key Senate Races

President Trump ended the Republican midterm campaign by highlighting his renovation of Washington's Reflecting Pool, while polls show Democrats ahead in all seven tightest Senate contests and strategists criticize his closing message.

President Donald Trump closed out the Republicans' midterm election campaign by touting his makeover of the United States capital and holding up photographs of the renovated Reflecting Pool.

Trump Faces Criticism For Reflecting Pool Speech

The event came as polls showed Democrats on track to win control of Congress, compounding criticism from strategists that Trump lacked focus on bread-and-butter issues facing Americans. Trump's decision to return to the site of the botched pool revamp the day before election day drew sharp rebukes. The president said he wanted to speak at the Reflecting Pool to show how beautiful it is now that works were completed.

Also read Trump Targets Reflecting Pool in Final Midterm Rally Push

He repeated claims that the water feature had been vandalised, even though the government's own court submissions contradicted that assertion. We have a lot of great things planned for Washington, and I could get into the nation, but for that, you don't have enough time, Trump said. At the start, he joked about renaming the memorial to the Trump Reflecting Pool, before clarifying: I'm only kidding.

In a short section of his speech dedicated to the election, Trump noted the price of oil had tumbled on Monday US time amid renewed talk of a deal to end the war in Iran. Negotiations mediated by Qatar have continued for days, though there has been no breakthrough. Trump had pledged not to restart strikes against Iran before the midterms, intensifying speculation that bombing could resume as soon as this week.

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Trump told US news site Axios on Monday: One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush. We crippled them financially. The comments came as voters in the Midwest states of Iowa and Kansas and elsewhere are battling to hold seats in the US Senate amid widespread concerns about affordability, particularly the rising cost of diesel. The New York Times poll had Democrats ahead in all seven of the tightest Senate contests.

Democrats Lead In Tight Senate Contests

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed led Mike Rogers by 53 per cent to 42 per cent. In Texas, the same poll showed Democrat James Talarico beating Republican Ken Paxton by 50 per cent to 43 per cent, well outside the margin of error. The closest races were in Alaska and Iowa, where Democrats led by two and one percentage points respectively, both within the margin of error.

If those findings are accurate, they point to a Democratic sweep of both chambers, giving the party control of Congress and the power to launch investigations into alleged corruption, the Trump family and the Iran war. Trump says the polls are rigged, but has frequently signalled that Republicans may lose midterms, noting that they almost always favour the party that does not occupy the White House.

Trump spoke on a podcast with The New York Post's Miranda Devine, an Australian-American journalist who was once a columnist for this masthead, in which he suggested he could ultimately work with a Democratic-controlled Congress. I guess I'll become Mr Veto, and then at some point we'll probably make deals, Trump said on the podcast. Eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed, they come over, and you make a deal.

Strategists Condemn Trump Campaign Strategy

Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and long-time party operative who served in the Bush administration, said Monday's speech at the Reflecting Pool capped a dismal campaign strategy that had barely touched on the major concerns of voters. It was insane, he said. The closing message from the president essentially telling voters, I don't know what's important to you, here's what's important to me. It's a terrible message.

If you're an undecided voter in any of the targeted states or districts, how does this help you decide, Yeah, I'm going to vote for that Republican? It wasn't designed to, Heye added. Robert Shapiro, a political scientist at Columbia University in New York, said it was a bizarre way to end the campaign. We're talking about a presidential administration whose poor performance is basically dominating current electoral politics, he said.

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The best he can do is point to ridiculous cosmetic changes he's trying to make. It speaks badly for the president, and it speaks badly for a party that supports such as president. Heye was not impressed by Trump's rally speeches over the past month, which became known for spontaneous asides about people's appearances rather than any policy or political substance.

He called Ken Paxton a pain in the ass, Heye said, referring to the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Texas. He talked about Ashley Hinson's weight. He talked about Jon Husted's ass. He talked about how his sister's really attractive but he didn't want to date her.

How are those comments designed to help any Republican candidate on the ballot? The best thing he could have done if his goal was to help Republicans in the ballot was to raise money, spend money and stay at home, Heye said. The remarks underscored the broader criticism that Trump's closing argument focused on personal grievances and cosmetic projects rather than the affordability concerns driving voter sentiment in key races.

Potential Democratic Sweep Of Congress

With Democrats leading in all seven of the tightest Senate contests, the party is positioned to potentially capture both chambers of Congress. Such an outcome would give Democrats the power to launch investigations into alleged corruption, the Trump family and the Iran war. Trump has acknowledged the historical pattern that midterms almost always favour the party that does not occupy the White House, even as he claims the polls are rigged.

The president's suggestion that he could become Mr Veto and eventually make deals with a Democratic Congress signals an awareness of possible losses. His comments on the podcast with Miranda Devine, a former columnist for this masthead, indicate a willingness to adapt to a changed political landscape after the election. Monday's event at the Reflecting Pool, meant to showcase the completed renovation, instead became a symbol of what critics called a disconnected closing message.

Trump's focus on the pool's beauty and his repeated vandalism claims, despite court submissions, drew scorn from strategists who said the campaign had barely touched on voter concerns like the rising cost of diesel and broader affordability issues. The combination of polling deficits, critical strategist reactions and Trump's own mixed signals about the outcome paints a challenging picture for Republicans as voters head to the polls.

The president's final pitch, centered on Washington's makeover and personal asides, may not have been designed to help Republican candidates, according to Heye, who suggested the best thing Trump could have done was raise money, spend money and stay at home.