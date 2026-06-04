Trump condemns House vote limiting war powers amid escalating Iran conflict

President Donald Trump denounced a narrow House resolution that sought to curb his authority over the Iran war, calling it unpatriotic while diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continue to unfold.

Donald Trump lashed out at the United States House of Representatives after the lower chamber formally rebuked his handling of the conflict with Iran. The resolution, which passed by a narrow margin of 215 to 208, was supported by a handful of Republicans who crossed party lines to join the Democrats.

Trump dismissed the vote as unpatriotic and accused the lawmakers of undermining his final negotiations to end the war with the Islamic Republic. He characterized the measure as a meaningless political stunt that would only constrain his war powers at a critical juncture in the diplomatic effort. The House vote came as American diplomats were working to revive broader peace initiatives across the Middle East.

A US‑mediated ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been announced, raising hopes that the regional stalemate could be broken. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the agreement would take effect within twenty‑four hours after all parties approved it, a statement that appeared to reference Hezbollah, which is not a signatory to the deal. Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem warned that northern Israel would remain vulnerable as long as Lebanese villages continued to be bombed and civilians were killed.

Meanwhile, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, declared that Israel's withdrawal to pre‑war positions was the minimum acceptable outcome, according to Iranian state media. Fighting persisted despite repeated ceasefire declarations. On March second, Hezbollah launched attacks in support of Iran after US‑Israeli strikes targeted Iranian facilities. The conflict intensified on a Wednesday that saw some of the most severe exchanges since a separate ceasefire halted large‑scale US‑Israeli bombing of Iran in early April.

Iranian forces struck Kuwait, damaging the airport and injuring dozens, while US forces conducted strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carries roughly one‑fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The strait remains largely closed after US and Israeli attacks on Iranian targets, contributing to volatility in global energy markets.

Oil prices fell modestly on Thursday after a sharp rise the previous day, as investors speculated that the Lebanon ceasefire might open a diplomatic pathway out of the wider US‑Iran confrontation. Trump, facing domestic pressure to lower fuel prices, hinted that progress in negotiations with Iran could be achieved as early as the weekend. In remarks from the Oval Office, he told reporters that a breakthrough could occur over the weekend, but offered no further details.

He said negotiators were working to separate discussions about reopening the strait from talks on the broader conflict in Lebanon. The attacks on Kuwait quickly became the subject of competing narratives. Kuwaiti officials reported that an Iranian missile strike damaged airport facilities, killed one person and injured more than sixty.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard denied targeting the airport, blaming the damage on failed US interceptor missiles, and claimed responsibility for strikes on the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a US air base. The US Central Command rejected those claims, stating that Iranian ballistic missiles missed their targets and that US forces had carried out defensive strikes on missile launch sites, Iranian vessels laying mines, and installations on Qeshm Island after attempted attacks.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, both Washington and Tehran have continued to signal a willingness to negotiate. Last week, the two sides indicated progress toward a tentative initial agreement that would halt combat and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although a final deal has yet to be signed and more complex issues remain to be addressed





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