Democrats sweep midterms as Trump coalition unravels in wave of upsets

Democrats won Senate and governor races across Texas, Kansas and Georgia as Republicans suffered midterm defeats. Analysts say the results reveal the volatility of Trump-era politics rather than a permanent Democratic realignment.

Democrats celebrated sweeping midterm victories this week as the Trump administration was swamped by a Democratic surge. The results included upsets in states that had not elected Democrats for decades and delivered rebukes in House races across the country.

Among the most striking results, James Talarico won an outrageous Senate victory in Texas, snapping a 32-year losing streak by around 12 points. Gina Hinojosa won an even more seismic victory in the same state to become its first Hispanic governor. Multiple House races in Kentucky swung by just either side of 20 per cent. Georgia elected its first black female governor.

Also read Democrats win North Carolina and Georgia Senate seats as midterms curb Trump's congressional control

Democrats also won a Senate seat in Kansas for the first time in 94 years. The trouble with nautical metaphors is they assume something steady lies beneath, measured against some idea of normality. A wave is measured in relation to an otherwise consistent water level. But there is nothing stable underneath all this, and there has not been for at least a decade since Trump upended American politics.

Biden's 2020 win was more convincing than Trump's. Then in 2024, Trump's was more convincing again, delivering a greater share of the electoral college and both chambers of Congress. His position mirrored Barack Obama's dominance in 2008. It has unravelled in two years.

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There are two implications. Trump's victories, while sensational, have always been volatile, crystallising a broad mood of disillusionment and betrayal but never quite establishing a broad, coherent movement beyond the MAGA devotees who are only one cohort of his vote.

No Final Election Results In This Era

Second, there is little final or decisive about election results in this era. They do not settle questions. They just keep raising them. Both were easy to overlook in the dizzy aftermath of Trump's second victory.

His 2024 coalition incorporated racial minorities, especially Asians and Latinos, young voters and women in numbers that were meant to be impossible. But it was not a new, permanent political alignment around Trump. Shorn of Trump's idiosyncrasies, it was a very conventional election result: a deeply unpopular administration presiding over a cost of living crisis lost decisively. Trump's win proved that 2016 was no aberration and that 2020 was no final repudiation of him.

But it did not prove he had built something invulnerable. This week's devastating results are a direct result of vulnerabilities that were always in this administration. This is not an administration that lost its way. It is an administration whose own contradictions simply played out.

Big Tech Conflict Creates Untenable Situation

Take big tech. It was never clear how Trump would reconcile his populist, anti-elite message with his conspicuous fealty to the tech billionaires those same masses overwhelmingly distrust. That arrangement became completely untenable as the spectre of AI came to haunt the consciousnesses of so many. No issue unites the anger of a divided America as much as the growth of data centres across the country.

No issue has Trump more at odds with his own voters than the regulation of AI. And perhaps nowhere has Trump been so intransigent as on these issues, variously ignoring, berating and insulting people with AI concerns. The story is deceptively similar on the Iran war. At first blush it seems a radical departure for Trump: an incomprehensible own-goal from a president who made so much of his refusal to start wars and his singular ability to end them.

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Trump Long Had Pro War Stance On Iran

But on closer inspection, Iran was always the exception to this rule. As far back as 1980, during the hostage crisis, Trump advocated sending American troops there. In 1988, he said if Iran fired a single bullet at one of our men or ships it would be enough for him to invade and take Kharg Island. His reasoning four decades ago was strikingly familiar: They have been beating us psychologically, making us look a bunch of fools.

The problem is not that Trump broke promises. Much like on tech, it is that Trump built his worldview on an untenable fault-line: an anti-war position in general combined with a long-term pro-war position on Iran. If Trump has broken promises, they are more about results than policy. Inflation is a little higher, but significantly elevated for essentials such as groceries and fuel.

Some of this is the creature of his own policy, the result of his trade and military wars. Some reflects a global problem bedevilling most advanced economies, including our own. None of it suits Trump, presiding over an angry electorate trained to direct their anger without delay at those in power. Not so much broken promises, then, as false ones.

Trump Offered Mirage Of Restoration By Force

Trump spoke some truth when he gave voice to the idea that globalisation's riches had come at the expense of the immiseration of the American working class, especially those without tertiary education. He diagnosed correctly how a broadly liberal culture found nothing much to celebrate in those very same people, leaving them both economically and socially alienated. But Trump then offered the mirage that such things could simply be restored by force.

American power, if wielded by a real man, could bend the world, the economy and a fracturing culture to his and by extension the people's will. He revealed instead that shows of strength often conceal a reality of weakness. Waves pass. Tsunamis are a singular event, in whose wake comes rebuilding.

I do not think we are seeing such things. I suspect we are looking at something more chronically treacherous than that, a stretch so rough and a sea so angry it makes little sense to point to this wave or that. Now the Democrats celebrate. But they claim a victory not unlike Trump's: built mostly on disgust with the powers that be, rather than assent to the powers to come.