President Trump lobbied the Nvidia board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang after he was ousted over affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and a direct report. The move raises national security concerns and ethics questions.

President Donald Trump intervened to secure the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 11 days after Huang was ejected from the company he cofounded following revelations of affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and a direct report.

Market Rally Following Trump Intervention

The intervention came as both the US sharemarket and Nvidia's share price were in freefall last week. The market responded with a massive rally. The S&P 500 gained 4.7 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rallied 6.5 per cent, and Nvidia shares soared by more than 31 per cent, adding back nearly $US1 trillion ($1.5 trillion) to its market value. Nvidia had seen $US2.5 trillion evaporate after Huang's forced resignation on November 12.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Intervention, Investigations Continue

Trump, who owns shares in Nvidia through his investment accounts and trust structure, cited the impact of the scandal and Huang's ejection on the sharemarket as a key factor in his decision to intervene. He has reportedly bought and sold the AI company stock with a combined transaction value of up to $US100 million. Trump has always seen the sharemarket as both a barometer of his personal performance and of the US economy.

'I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly. I believe my intervention was very important,' Trump said. He also described Huang as a national treasure. Trump had a personal rapport with Huang, a major donor to Trump's White House ballroom project and a highly influential adviser on all things AI.

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The Nvidia board, which last week ruled out Huang's return and commissioned a search for his replacement, said it had voted unanimously to reinstate him after a series of discussions with Huang and after it had received input from senior levels of the United States government. Based on that input from Trump, directors were confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Government Confirms No Unlawful Conduct

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the US Attorney-General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct. For good measure, Trump even posted an insouciant meme on Truth Social depicting Huang holding up a red bra, parodying a photograph of the Pennsylvania assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024.

US intelligence services have been investigating Alice Huang (no relation) since June last year for her potential links to Chinese intelligence agencies. Jensen Huang has admitted, after denying it to his board, to an affair with her. That affair, and another with a direct report from within the company, would normally be reason enough to remove a chief executive, particularly after they had denied the relationship was sexual.

Alice Huang was chief executive of a Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, that acquired huge volumes of Nvidia's most advanced chips and deployed them in data centres in South-East Asia, where Chinese companies may have used them to train their artificial intelligence models. Megaspeed has been accused of smuggling some chips directly to China in breach of US export controls. The company was added to the US entity list on Monday.

The Nvidia scandal disclosed a rift between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick, who had refused to place Megaspeed on the US entity list, which would have blocked it from receiving Nvidia's most advanced chips. Rubio is reported to have passed memos on the affair and US intelligence's suspicions of Alice Huang's relationship with China's spy agencies to Trump, although Trump has said he hadn't read them.

The Nvidia board, when they dumped Huang, created an independent board subcommittee and retained the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency and whether corporate secrets or national security information were compromised by his affair with Alice Huang. That investigation continues.

The board has also announced the formation of a committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks, which will retain external advisers with national security expertise and hire a chief compliance officer to oversee compliance across the company. The Nvidia directors said they would continue to co-operate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

Congressional Investigations Loom for Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking committee on December 3, and it is inevitable, with senior Democrats and Republicans expressing their concerns about his resumption of the CEO role, that there will be multiple congressional investigations. A rabid US Congress, including many Republicans who are absolutely incensed by what has transpired, means the Nvidia scandal could consume the administration in its remaining two years.

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Trump's intervention also raises concerns about Australia's AUKUS security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States. The pact exists primarily to counter China's growing military modernisation and regional influence in the Indo-Pacific. Trump turning a blind eye to his intelligence agencies' reports that Jensen Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy sits uncomfortably with that partnership.

Trump has been urging America to stay ahead of China on AI, but he pushed for Huang's reinstatement even though his administration was informed the tech boss's paramour, Alice Huang, had been in touch with an official of the Australian Department of Defence. The corporation's involvement with Western governments and aerospace companies carries the potential to compromise defence systems.

Artificial intelligence spending and the wealth effects flowing from the market's embrace of AI are estimated to account for more than a third of the growth in the US economy this year, with AI stocks accounting for up to half of Wall Street's gains before last week's sell-off threatened to implode the market, with severe repercussions for the US economy. That is the backdrop and obvious motivation for Trump's unprecedented intervention in the governance of a major listed company.

Corruption Perceptions and Corporate Governance

The perception of corruption heavily influenced voters in this month's midterm elections. The result should have been enough to give Trump pause for thought, but he ambled on. Trump has also trashed corporate independence and created confusion about governance and the reputational risks facing companies dealing with conduct unbecoming.

As a president who spent much of his time in office attacking China, he prevailed on the board to reverse its decision about its CEO and his liaison with a suspected modern-day Mata Hari. Trump's bundling together of foreign policy and private gain has resulted in a horrifying and dangerous debacle. The events that led up to Huang's ousting from the company still have the potential to rebound on the company, Trump and the market.

The board and Huang might be able to have some influence over the internal investigations, but US intelligence investigations continue and Congress has flagged its interest in pursuing its own investigations. Huang is just the latest in a long line of CEOs who lost their jobs, in his case temporarily, over personal misconduct. But by pandering to another philandering rich man, Trump has saddled his presidency with an enduring problem.

The threats lurking in the background could spoil the story of Trump's triumph and Huang's redemption.