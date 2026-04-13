Trump Deletes Controversial AI Image, Defends Depiction as Doctor After Backlash

Donald Trump removed an AI-generated image of himself after criticism, claiming it portrayed him as a doctor rather than a religious figure. The post, made on Truth Social, came after Trump criticized the Pope and sparked debate about the intersection of religion, politics, and social media.

Former US President Donald Trump removed a social media post depicting himself in an AI-generated image resembling Jesus Christ healing the sick, following significant criticism and religious backlash. Trump initially claimed the image represented him as a doctor, involved in supporting the Red Cross, rather than as a messianic figure. He posted the image on his Truth Social platform Sunday evening, shortly after criticizing Pope Leo for opposing the Iran war.

In a statement on Monday, Trump acknowledged posting the image, stating his intent was to portray himself as a doctor, referencing the presence of a nurse in the image, though no clear Red Cross affiliation was visible. He attributed the negative interpretation to the media, asserting they were falsely interpreting the image. Trump made these remarks during a McDonald's delivery to the Oval Office, which media were invited to cover, alongside his upcoming trip to Las Vegas to promote his tax policy on tips. He gave a $100 tip to the Doordash driver, Sharon Simmons.

Trump's post sparked considerable controversy among American Christians and within the broader Make America Great Again movement. Conservative figures like Riley Gaines and Michael Knowles publicly expressed their concerns, urging Trump to remove the image. Gaines questioned Trump's intent, while Knowles emphasized the spiritual and political necessity of deleting the post. Trump's Truth Social account is known for frequently posting AI-generated content, which has previously led to other controversies.

The controversy surrounding the image further intensified due to Trump's earlier criticism of Pope Leo. The Pope, who responded by saying he was not afraid of the Trump administration and would continue preaching the gospel, making him the first American pope in the church’s history. Trump had criticized Pope Leo for his stance against the Iran war and immigration policies, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” This criticism of the Pope triggered strong reactions, including condemnation from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close ally of Trump, who labelled Trump’s remarks “unacceptable.” Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, also expressed his disappointment and noted that Pope Leo is not Trump's rival, but a spiritual leader.

Furthermore, several commentators noted how Christians should not take Trump's 'bait', where the religious faith is misused. Trump's actions and comments highlight the intersection of politics, religion, and social media in the contemporary media landscape. The incident reflects the delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for religious sensitivities.

The incident has brought into focus how social media and AI generated images are used in the political arena. Trump's digital footprint shows how he utilizes these elements to communicate and to engage with his base, sometimes leading to unintended consequences. His frequent use of AI-generated content and memes on Truth Social reflects a broader trend of politicians leveraging such content. The controversy underscores the importance of media literacy and critical analysis in evaluating such posts, particularly those that may touch upon sensitive religious topics.

It also presents questions about the ethical responsibilities of political figures when engaging with religious themes and imagery. The incident has resulted in renewed discussion about the potential implications of the political-religious intersection. Public figures and leaders in society must be conscious of their words and actions, as they can have a substantial impact on the perception of religion and politics.





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