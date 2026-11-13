Trump tells Vance to drop Iran war focus and lead anti-corruption fight in Democratic cities

President Trump ordered Vice President JD Vance to shift from the Iran war to an anti-fraud campaign targeting Democrat-run cities and states, after Republican midterm losses.

Washington: US President Donald Trump directed Vice President JD Vance to shift his focus away from the Iran war and instead devote himself to fighting what the president says is corruption and crime in Democrat-controlled cities and states.

Trump brusquely told the vice president in a social media post on Thursday to shift his energies away from the Iran war. The president argued the anti-corruption issue is more pressing and perhaps more politically salient after Republicans were trounced at the polls. We don't need a deal with Iran, Trump said in the post. Those days have long since passed.

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We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait. Trump appeared to double down on that message by pointedly directing Vance to focus his complete and total attention on his anti-fraud campaign. The post was in part responding to a flurry of reports about Democrats' plans to promise intense oversight of Trump's business dealings and other targets when they take control of Congress in January.

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Voters identify corruption as top concern

Voters identified corruption as one of their top concerns in the midterm elections. The vice president's office did not respond to a request for comment. The White House press office responded to a query by highlighting that Trump made clear in his post that he sees no need to negotiate with Iran. Trump this week said he believed that mediation efforts led by Qatar were making progress.

He said it was unlikely he would need to make good on earlier threats to restart the full-scale bombardment of Iran after he was past the midterm elections. The president said on Thursday that he stood ready to restart strikes if necessary, saying: If something doesn't work out, I would not hesitate. Vance, who had long advocated for restraint in US military interventions overseas, was lukewarm in his defence of the conflict after Trump launched it.

Vance addresses political impact of Iran war

He became the face of an unsuccessful attempt to end the fighting when he headed up negotiations over the summer. Following the election losses, Vance wrote a lengthy post on X in which he did not mince words about the political impact of the conflict. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so, Vance said. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay.

Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. Oil shipments coming out of the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to near prewar levels after Iran effectively choked the critical waterway for months, stemming the flow of crude and energy resources from its Persian Gulf neighbours. International tankers now are relying on US Navy escorts to get the oil out of the strait. The US military has recently carried out limited strikes on Iran, including against its air defences.

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Rubio presses G7 counterparts on shipping safety

While crude and liquefied natural gas exports from the Gulf are climbing, there also has been an uptick in attacks on ships trying to traverse the waterway. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week he pressed his Group of Seven counterparts during talks in Paris to step up and help protect ships from Iranian attacks. He acknowledged making no headway on the issue. A Saudi-led coalition is mired in fighting with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

That fighting has made it precarious to transport oil and other goods through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. Trump's post made clear he sees no need to negotiate with Iran and wants Vance fully focused on the anti-fraud campaign at home.