Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Iran Negotiations as Draft Deal Report Circulates

US President Donald Trump said he is not satisfied with ongoing negotiations with Iran to end their almost three-month war, dampening hopes for a breakthrough. He suggested further military action might be necessary, while Iranian state media reported a draft interim deal including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The White House dismissed the report as false.

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing negotiations with Iran to end their nearly three-month war, signaling that a breakthrough may not be imminent.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Trump stated that while Iran appears eager to reach a deal, the current proposals fall short of expectations. He noted that the negotiations are progressing on fumes, hinting that further military action might be necessary to achieve U.S. objectives. Trump's comments dampened optimism that had been building around a potential interim agreement, which Iranian state media claimed was close to completion.

The reported draft interim peace deal, as described by Iran's IRIB News, includes provisions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within a month of its enactment, the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, and the withdrawal of American naval forces from waters surrounding Iran. Additionally, the draft suggests a joint Iran-Oman mechanism to oversee shipping in the strait, a point of contention as the U.S. demands unconditional free passage.

The White House quickly dismissed the Iranian report as a complete fabrication, urging the international community not to believe propaganda from Iranian state media. Despite the conflicting statements, oil prices remained lower as traders continued to anticipate a resolution to the conflict that has disrupted global energy markets. The negotiation process, brokered by Pakistan and Qatar, has faced significant hurdles, with both sides accusing each other of intransigence.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged some progress but declined to predict a timeline for a final agreement. On the Iranian side, Ali Bagheri-Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, emphasized that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, indicating a complex set of issues still to be resolved.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since February has sent oil and natural gas prices soaring, contributing to global inflation and fueling political tensions within the United States ahead of the midterm elections. Trump, however, dismissed the influence of electoral politics on his Iran strategy, asserting that he does not care about the midterms. In a separate development, the Israeli military issued warnings to residents across southern Lebanon, signaling an expansion of its operations against Hezbollah.

The Israeli forces crossed the Litani River, moving closer to the city of Nabatiyeh, as the conflict with Hezbollah escalates. This escalation occurred just days before planned meetings between Lebanese and U.S. military officials at the Pentagon to discuss reinforcing the ceasefire agreement. The ongoing regional instability underscores the broader geopolitical challenges facing the Trump administration as it seeks to navigate multiple conflicts





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