Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was rehired as CEO 11 days after resigning amid scandal, following pressure from President Trump and a US government push. The move sparked market swings and raised national security concerns.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has been rehired as chief executive just 11 days after resigning, following an extraordinary intervention by US President Donald Trump. The company's board said the unanimous decision came after input from senior levels of the US government, and Trump declared in an interview that he convinced them to bring Huang back.

Huang had stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman identified by US intelligence as being in touch with China's top spy agency, and another with an Nvidia employee. Allegations of belittling staff, including a senior executive who briefly succeeded him, were also reported by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. Nvidia's stock closed at US$174 a share on November 11, the day before Huang quit.

Also read Trump Intervened to Reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang After Affair with Suspected Chinese Spy

Nvidia Stock Surge After CEO Return

Within eight days, the share price fell to about US$126, wiping as much as US$1.2 trillion off its market value and dragging down the wider US share market. On the day of Huang's return, shares surged 31% to US$165, restoring nearly US$1 trillion in valuation. Trump said he made the deal and called his intervention very important to Huang's return.

Asked if last week's AI selloff was a factor, he said: Probably so, but the bigger impact was the long term. The board had bluntly ruled out Huang's return just days earlier, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked that Trump had at least 62 million reasons why he wanted his pal in charge, referring to Trump's reported Nvidia stock worth.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Nvidia board made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO and that the US government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security. Kimmel mocked the move as a president who owns a huge amount of stock putting his little carrot thumb on the scale to boost that company's stock price.

Trump Incentives For Nvidia Intervention

Economists see four main incentives for Trump's intervention. First, the economic impact of Nvidia's falling share price on the wider US stock market.

Second, a political incentive: growing talk of an AI bubble bursting threatens the perception that markets do well under Trump. Third, a personal incentive: the Financial Times reported the surge in Nvidia's share price could have made Trump between US$1.3 million and US$15 million, based on disclosures showing he may have owned as many as 370,000 shares at September 30.

Finally, there is Trump's personal relationship with Huang, who he reportedly takes advice from on all things AI. Huang recently took a phone call from Trump while on stage, and has been one of the few AI industry leaders who hardly mentions potential downsides of AI. Trump has shunned mentions of AI doomsday scenarios or the need for greater safety. The relationship between the US government, Nvidia and other tech companies has become deeply entangled.

Under Trump, the US government last year took a 10% stake in Intel and has bought 10 to 15% stakes in other tech-related companies, especially miners of critical minerals needed for AI. Trump's intervention in Nvidia is extraordinary by historical standards but not the first time his administration has significantly intervened in the market. Under Huang, Nvidia has become the central bank of AI, fuelling the AI boom with advanced chips and funding for tech firms that need those chips.

Nvidia Circular Financing Exposure

Nvidia is cash-rich with enormous profit margins, while companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are comparatively cash poor. They use money Nvidia provides as an investor to buy Nvidia chips, and the better they do, the more chips they buy. Nvidia has also been a crucial investor in data centres, providing US$228 billion in guarantees, leases and investments for data centre providers. This circular financing means Nvidia is extremely exposed to the AI industry overall.

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After Huang resigned, CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO and reportedly acted as a counterweight on risky deals, renegotiating a proposal for US$250 billion in guarantees for an OpenAI data centre in Ohio down to half. Kress is not universally opposed to circular financing. In August she publicly defended Nvidia's approach, saying we know some will call this circular financing. We see it differently.

If Kress or someone other than Huang had been CEO, investment in AI might have slowed, with real-world impacts beyond the US, including how quickly data centres expand worldwide. Late-night host Seth Meyers responded to the saga, noting that Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and his company possibly broke the law by allowing China to get its hands on highly sought-after computer chips.

Spy Allegations And Personal Relationships

He said the president's main concern was empathy not for American workers impacted by AI, but for his good friend Jensen. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed he asked Huang: Did you have any idea she was a spy? And he said: I had no idea that she was a spy. Meyers laughed that this is how spying works, adding that spies do not wear shirts that say ask me about being a spy.

He also questioned why Trump would excuse potentially illegal behavior of a tech CEO who might have harmed America's national security, hinting at possible financial motives. Huang has vowed I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around. The company's board said it has every confidence in Huang to lead the company. The reinstatement included an assurance from the board, which Kimmel said had nothing to do with pressure from our Silicon man-in-chief.

Trump also shared an AI-doctored photo of his own 2024 assassination attempt, with Huang holding up a red bra. Kimmel summarized the mood: What a profoundly stupid time to be alive. The events have raised questions about the intersection of presidential power, personal financial interests, national security and the global AI industry. Nvidia's role in funding data centres and AI firms means any leadership change could affect the pace of AI infrastructure development worldwide, from Ohio to Asia.

As the world's second-most valuable company, Nvidia's stability matters far beyond US borders. Its chips power everything from chatbots to military systems, and its investment decisions shape which data centres get built and how quickly. With Huang back, his incentives as the world's best-known salesman of AI are again aligned with the company's aggressive expansion, but the scandal and Trump's intervention remain under scrutiny.