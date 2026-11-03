Trump and Carney discuss trade deal concept as Canada deepens EU ties

Donald Trump says he has the concept of a trade deal with Canada, while Mark Carney calls discussions constructive and Canada signs new agreements with the European Union.

Donald Trump says he has reached the concept of a trade deal with Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is pursuing a closer economic relationship with the European Union.

Both leaders have signaled a warming in relations after trade talks collapsed in September. Trump said at the weekend that after speaking to Carney, there was a concept of a deal that is going to be great for American farmers. He said it would be great for the United States and it will be fine for Canada. Carney referred on social media to constructive discussions on a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs and improve affordability.

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Canada Respects Sovereignty Amidst Tariffs

He said the deal would fully respect Canada's languages, culture and sovereignty. The warmer tone follows a rupture in September when earlier trade talks broke down and the United States slapped new tariffs on about 20 billion US dollars, or 29 billion Australian dollars, of Canada's exports. Canada responded immediately with tariffs on a similar value of imports from the United States. That made Canada the only country other than China to stand up to Trump's trade bullying.

Since the tit-for-tat exchange, there has been some shift in the composition of the US tariffs, though not their value. Trump lowered some and raised others to try to limit the damage they were doing to Republican causes in border states with deep economic links with Canada, like Michigan and Maine. Those states were trending Democrat in the lead-up to this week's midterm elections.

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The trade negotiations this year broke down at the eleventh hour after last-minute demands from US negotiators. They wanted Canada to abolish French language local content rules and quotas, give the United States exclusive access to Canadian minerals, and accept restrictions on its ability to strike trade deals with other countries. Carney ended the talks and the United States immediately imposed its tariffs.

Those tariffs, along with Trump's regular verbal assaults on Canada, his quips about making it America's 51st state, and his purported renaming of Lake Ontario as Lake America, have been a talking point in the midterms. The issue has not been favourable to the Republicans, which may explain why the Americans reopened the negotiations. The negotiations were not concluded in time for the midterms and the parties are still some distance from an agreement.

Trump Seeks Favourable Deal Terms

Trump's notion of a fair trade deal is one tilted massively in America's favour, so there is no certainty there will be an agreement. In the meantime, Carney has said he is prepared to wait for a new US president if necessary to finalise a deal. He said Canada will have to do that if that is what it takes, and American families and American businesses will lose out because of that.

He said they are not winners in this circumstance. Last Friday, Canada and the European Union held a summit in Montreal. They signed agreements on investment, digital trade, competition, computing, and border security, and agreed to negotiate a broader and deeper partnership next year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has talked about Canada becoming an associate member of the EU.

After pushback from some EU members, notably Germany, that term has been quietly dropped from public discussions about the possible future relationship. What they are talking about is not Canada joining the EU. Canada's economic integration with the United States, the destination for 70 per cent of its exports, and geography rule that out. They are discussing greater integration of the economies and their policies.

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The matters being canvassed include a new bank payments system that would bypass US dominance of the current global system, more co-operation on digital and national security, science and space programs, greater trade and investment, and more student exchanges and freedoms for young Canadians and Europeans to live and work in the two economies. New fibre optic cables linking Canada, Europe, and Asia that would reduce dependence on US cable infrastructure are also being canvassed.

Carney Pursues Export Diversification Goals

The discussions with the United States fit with Carney's ambition of doubling Canadian exports to non-US markets by 2035. The goal is to reduce Canada's over-dependence on the United States and the vulnerabilities that Trump's trade wars and threats to Canada's sovereignty have exposed. Trump is not happy about the prospect of deeper economic ties between Canada and the EU.

He has threatened more tariffs, very heavy tariffs, on the EU, or even a complete cessation of trade, if an agreement is struck with bad intentions. Trump has dismissed the idea of Canadian associate membership of the EU as laughable. He has labelled Canada, historically America's closest trading partner and ally, as a terrible trading partner. Carney has shown courage in standing up to Trump.

He does not have China's dominance of strategic minerals to use as leverage against Trump's trade threats. He knows the relative sizes of the two economies mean the fallout from the trade war is asymmetrically painful for his economy. Carney has the support of a majority of Canadians in his efforts to diversify his country's trading relationships.

Building Middle Power Trade Coalitions

He is also building a coalition of middle powers to blunt the impact of America's newfound belligerence towards its traditional trading partners and allies. He has been crisscrossing the world to try to strike new trade deals with the EU, India, Japan, Turkiye, and others. The envisaged relationship with the EU, which he says would form the closest association between any country and the European Union in the world, is at the centre of Canada's new trade strategy.

About 90 per cent of Canada's oil exports go to US refineries. At the same time, Carney has seized the moment provided by Trump to make significant changes within Canada. The new trade strategy aims to reduce the vulnerabilities exposed by the trade war and to build stronger ties with Europe and other partners.