Joe Rogan Says Trump Lost Podcast Bros After Midterm Losses

Joe Rogan said Donald Trump has lost the backing of the podcast bros after young people fuelled the blue wave that swept through the US midterm elections, blaming the Iran war and hard-line immigration raids.

Joe Rogan said Donald Trump has lost the backing of the podcast bros after young people fuelled the blue wave that swept through the US midterm elections.

The world's most-listened-to podcaster endorsed Trump for the 2024 election, but has remained relatively quiet about politics since Trump took office for a second term as US president. On Friday, the podcaster blamed the Republicans' midterms drubbing on the Iran war and hard-line immigration raids. They didn't just lose the podcast bros, they lost most of the country, Rogan told listeners.

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Rogan Blames Iran War And Immigration Raids

He added that support for Trump had waned when the administration began a war that no one wants to be in. US Vice President JD Vance has also blamed the Iran war for his party's midterms defeat. Rogan has been uneasy about White House policies since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in March. It just seems so insane, Rogan said at the time.

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He ran on no more wars: end these stupid, senseless wars. And then we have one. On Friday, the podcaster also attributed the midterm elections loss to the administration putting militarised police in the streets wearing masks, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He said the ICE raids had targeted nice, good people that are loved by the community, but they just don't have the right paperwork.

Rogan says the conflict with Iran, following Trump's 2024 pledge of no more foreign wars, has cost the Republicans dearly. The manosphere world of podcasters helped Trump and his allies reach young male voters for the 2024 election.

Young Men Swing To Democrats Amid Alienation

However, some podcasters have been left feeling alienated by the Trump administration and are providing the US president with less airtime. Men under 30 shifted nearly 40 points towards the Democrats, after a 23-point shift toward Republicans in the 2024 election. The swing back to blue has been pinned on grievances including inflation and the cost of living, the war in Iran and Republicans' failure to prosecute those named in the Epstein files.

Young Latino men also swung sharply toward Democrats, as the hard line on immigration became increasingly contentious. Some of these men, who were previously enmeshed in the podcast bro world, now describe themselves as being black-pilled and see voting as pointless altogether. The term comes from the 1999 sci-fi film and has been adopted by online communities to describe stages of radicalisation.

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Trump Administration Seeks To Recruit Black Pilled Men

The concept of men being black-pilled refers to people moving past the belief that society is skewed against men into total nihilism, arguing that efforts to improve the world are completely futile. Following the devastating midterm losses, the Trump administration is trying to win back young male voters. Trump's White House appointed Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff.

Miller masterminded some of the most extreme immigration policies in US history and will use his new position to revive the populist agenda that won the 2024 presidential election. Axios reported that Miller has been tasked with bringing young and minority men back into the MAGA fold. He will highlight policies he thinks will revive working-class voters, including eliminating woke policies from education and workplaces, lowering prescription prices and rooting out government and healthcare fraud.