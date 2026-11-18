Nvidia's board has rejected former CEO Jensen Huang's bid to return, despite President Trump calling the idea not bad. The decision ends a leadership saga that exposed deep ties between the men and their families.

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the company does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, rejecting the former boss's public plea to return. The statement came after President Donald Trump praised the idea of Huang leading Nvidia again.

Trump spoke on Tuesday AEDT ahead of his trip to China this week. He claimed he had not been briefed that Huang had an affair with a woman US intelligence services concluded was working for Chinese state security. He also contested whether she was indeed a spy. Usually what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that is a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy, Trump said.

Also read Trump Backs Jensen Huang Return as Nvidia CEO While US Tightens Chip Export Rules

I do not know that she is a spy at all. I mean I really do not. A lot of people ... think Jensen should go back, the president added. That certainly is not a bad idea.

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Jensen Huang Requests CEO Return

Earlier, Huang posted on social media on Wednesday AEDT. He said if the board of directors decides that his return is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and America, he would be honoured to answer those calls and return as CEO. The men share a great deal. Trump has allegedly been unfaithful to his wives.

Huang reportedly had affairs with two Nvidia staff as well as with Alice Huang, the data centre executive allegedly working with Chinese intelligence. Trump's sons have served as his political and commercial proxies while son-in-law Jared Kushner is a top global emissary for the White House. Huang's daughter was his de facto chief of staff and her husband helped lead Nvidia's efforts to build an AI industry by providing funding to its customers.

His son heads product management for Nvidia's robotics efforts. Nvidia multiplied in value many times over to become, for a time, the most valuable company in the world at more than $US5 trillion ($7.4 trillion) in market capitalisation. Huang's strategy of investing in other AI firms and organising external funding for them fuelled the entire AI boom that is propping up the US stockmarket. Trump may also have a particular personal interest.

Trump Holds Nvidia Shares

The president disclosed trades suggesting he had between $US13 million and $US62 million of Nvidia shares by the end of August. Whether he gained or lost money on that holding is unclear, as is its fate after August when Nvidia's shares sustained steep declines.

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Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department held up efforts from elsewhere in the Trump administration to stop Nvidia's most advanced chips getting to China, has indirect ties to Nvidia. Cantor Fitzgerald, an investment bank Lutnick ran before handing control to his sons, has done work on major deals for the AI chip giant.

It was one of seven banks working on a $US3 billion capital raising round in May for Iren, an Australian-founded data centre company, in partnership with Nvidia. CNBC has reported that Cantor held hundreds of millions in Nvidia stock earlier this year, though it is not clear whether on its own behalf or for clients. Cantor's analysts have also promoted Nvidia's stock to other investors.

Lutnick Nvidia Ties Exposed

A spokesman told CNBC at the time that Cantor has to-date, from time to time, had only immaterial stand-alone proprietary positions in Nvidia. Despite the pressure on Lutnick, which has exposed deep divisions within the Trump administration, Nvidia's board is now just as firmly against the return of the company's founder. Newly appointed chairman Harvey Jones said the company does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. In mid-September 2024, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman was in the wilderness.

The board had sacked him for alleged dishonesty as he transformed the company from one dedicated to safeguarding humanity from an evil super-powerful AI to a company developing artificial intelligence tools at breakneck pace. Five days later, after investors revolted, Altman was back in charge.