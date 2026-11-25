Rudy Giuliani received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump in a closed-press ceremony, honoring his service as New York mayor and his role as Trump's personal attorney despite his legal troubles.

Former New York mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

President Donald Trump presented the award in a private ceremony on Tuesday, more than a year after he first announced he would give it to Giuliani. The event was closed press, meaning no media were present, in contrast to previous years when the White House press pool was invited. Giuliani later posted pictures from the event, saying he was honored and humbled.

Also read Trump, Xi, and Putin Summit Signals End of Rules-Based International Order

Presidential Medal of Freedom Criteria

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of the highest civilian awards in the US, typically given to individuals who contribute to world peace, the national interest of the US or significant cultural endeavors. It was established by President John F Kennedy and has been bestowed on fewer than 700 people. Giuliani said in a statement that any distinction he has received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of his boss, Ronald Reagan.

Advertisement

He quoted Reagan saying there is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he does not mind who gets the credit. Giuliani added that he shares the credit with all the men and women who worked with him, disagreed with him, and loved him, particularly those who lost their lives in the causes they undertook together.

Before the ceremony, Giuliani told Steve Bannon that he was very, very humbled and very honored not only to receive the award but to receive it from Trump. After the ceremony, Giuliani's son Andrew praised his father's work over the last six years. Andrew Giuliani said his father's efforts will go down in history as one of the most important legal jobs ever done by any attorney, defending the president of the United States against evil forces.

Giulianis New York Mayor Legacy

He added that he is so proud of his father. Giuliani served as mayor of New York during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For his leadership, he became a globally recognized figure, earning the nickname America's mayor. He was also known for cracking down on New York's organized crime as a former prosecutor.

After serving as mayor, he ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, but dropped out after underperforming in early primaries. He later became a close ally of Trump, serving as his personal attorney during Trump's first presidential term.

Advertisement

Giulianis Election Fraud Legal Battles

However, Giuliani fell from grace after promoting Trump's false claims of election fraud following the 2020 election. In 2023, he was ordered to pay 148 million dollars, or 222 million Australian dollars, in damages for defamation related to his election fraud claims. He lost his license to practice law. He also settled a multimillion-dollar defamation suit filed by election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Shaye Moss after he falsely accused them of election fraud.

He faced a long-running billion-dollar lawsuit filed by voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems. Giuliani pleaded not guilty to state charges in Georgia and Arizona stemming from efforts to overturn the 2020 election, though both cases were eventually dismissed. In Arizona, he was indicted along with others for trying to overturn the state's election results, but that case has since been withdrawn.

He also faced a bankruptcy suit after he settled the 148 million dollar defamation suit, though a judge later dismissed the bankruptcy suit. Trump issued a federal pardon to Giuliani last year and previously promised him the award. A new book claims that as Trump's hopes for a second term began to fade on election night 2020, Giuliani repeatedly urged him to simply declare himself the winner.

Other 2024 Medal Recipients

At the time, Trump called Giuliani the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City and an equally great American Patriot. Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom under Trump include Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, as well as Welles Crowther, a stock trader and volunteer firefighter who died during 9/11 while rescuing people. The White House has not released a full list of this year's recipients.