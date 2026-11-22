US universities face financial losses and enrollment drops as Trump administration immigration policies deter international students. Key data on decline and impact.

Donald Trump's renewed immigration crackdown has triggered a significant decline in international student enrollment at US universities, resulting in millions of dollars in lost tuition revenue for colleges and depriving American students of global cultural exchange. The surge in enforcement actions by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has created an atmosphere of uncertainty that is causing prospective students to reconsider their educational plans in the United States.

Enrollment Drops At Major Universities

Official data indicates a sharp 15% decrease in first-time foreign students enrolling at US colleges in Fall 2026 compared to the previous year. Indiana University in Bloomington experienced a 15% drop in international enrollment, falling from 4,428 students in Fall 2025 to 3,768 in the current academic year. Similarly, Cleveland State University reported a staggering 46% decline, with numbers dropping from 1,542 in Fall 2025 to just 828 students this fall. These reductions highlight the widespread impact of recent policy changes on higher education institutions across the country.

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ICE Raids Deter Prospective Applicants

The hesitation among international students stems largely from the deployment of ICE agents for raids and arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants following Trump's return to office in January 2025. Visuals of masked officers conducting operations in US cities have circulated globally on social media platforms like TikTok, unsettling potential applicants from countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Zambia. Christoph Irmscher, former director of the Wells Scholars Program at Indiana University, noted that while the program once offered full scholarships to eager students from Africa, South America, and Asia, many have recently declined offers due to caution about the risks involved.

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Visa Processes Become More Complex

Compounding the fear is the introduction of stricter visa requirements and administrative hurdles. New rules mandate background checks for students from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia before they can attend school, a step that experts like Irmscher argue is redundant since the federal government already conducts such checks during the visa application process. At Cleveland State University, Provost Nigamanth Sridhar cited difficulties in obtaining visas as the primary cause for the steep enrollment drop. Additionally, there are proposals to impose a $70,000 fee on universities for each international student participating in training programs that allow jobs related to their major during or after their studies.

Financial And Cultural Impact On Education

The absence of international students poses severe financial challenges for colleges that rely on their tuition to sustain operations. Veena Dubal, general counsel for the American Association of University Professors, emphasized that the US higher education system cannot function politically, socially, or economically without these students, who have historically contributed to its global excellence. During the 2023 to 2024 school year, over 1.1 million international students were in the US, marking a record high. The current drop not only affects university budgets but also removes the cultural benefits of diverse classrooms for American students. Colleges must now adapt to a new reality where the global talent pipeline is drying up due to stringent immigration enforcement and shifting political sentiments.