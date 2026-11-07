Trump brand toxic after midterm backlash as allies and populist parties distance themselves

A national swing of 8 per cent against Republicans has left Donald Trump politically toxic, prompting global populist allies to distance themselves and raising questions about the future of the right-wing franchise.

A national swing of 8 per cent against Donald Trump's Republican Party across all House elections has left the US president politically toxic, prompting right-wing populist parties around the world to distance themselves from him.

The swing, tallied by News24 numbers man Tom Connell, is double the size of the swings in the previous three US midterms. The last time there was a swing of 8 per cent was during the global financial crisis when Barack Obama was in the White House. Barnaby Joyce had been planning to make the pilgrimage to the Mar-a-Lago shrine to Donald Trump midyear on an all-expenses-paid trip. His wife Vikki Campion had another idea.

Also read Trump-backed Republicans lose dozens of US midterm races, raising questions over his influence

Australian Allies Distance From Trump

Woolbrook Public School was due to hold its community barbecue at the local Bunnings and the couple were rostered to work it. Your children go to Woolbrook Public School, Barnaby recounts Vikki telling him. You are not going. He cancelled the trip to the US, a decision that now looks especially smart after the American electorate repudiated Trump.

In Australia, Pauline Hanson's One Nation quickly and quietly removed from its website an article offering itself as the local franchisee of the Trump brand. The headline ran: Want Trump's action and style, then it's One Nation you need. A photoshopped picture showed Hanson and Trump together. It must have seemed clever when published on January 23, 2025, the week Trump was inaugurated for his second presidency.

Advertisement

The midterms pronounced a harsh verdict on Trump's affiliated billionaires. Republican billionaires on the ballot, Vivek Ramaswamy in Kansas and Rick Jackson in Georgia, lost to Democrats. Elon Musk's record campaign funding for Republicans of some half a billion dollars was powerless against the popular will. Musk proved more useful to Democrats as a loathed campaign target than to Republicans as a generous supporter.

Another Australian acolyte, billionaire Gina Rinehart, has gone very quiet since the midterms. In Europe, France's National Rally, Germany's AfD, Italy's The League and Futuro Nazionale parties, and Spain's Vox all distanced themselves from Trump after the midterms. Britain's Nigel Farage of Reform UK did not try to defend the Republicans' complete and utter rout.

Trumplike leaders in five countries have lost national elections in the past year and a half, all populist right-wingers with autocratic tendencies who had proudly affiliated themselves with Trump. In Poland, Hungary, Serbia and Brazil, the Trumplike leaders failed. Trump's Brazilian ally Flavio Bolsonaro cried fraud and took political asylum in the US. Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic lost to an upstart student-led movement that did not even have a leader.

The Student List party had to hold discussions to decide who would claim victory. Trump's Israeli ally Benjamin Netanyahu lost his parliamentary majority though he remains in office during negotiations over a new government. The Trump brand is lost, says Stanford University political scientist Francis Fukuyama. Donald Trump has become toxic.

Global Populist Leaders Face Defeats

No foreign political party is going to want to get close to him. The main issue that united them was immigration but that has gotten under control in most areas and is no longer the same burning issue. What holds populist nationalists together now is the style, more than anything else, that allows them to be racist and insulting. In countries where they have held power, these populist parties are not good at governing.

Advertisement

Hungary used to be one of the richest countries in Europe; Viktor Orban ran it into the ground with cronyism and corruption. Yet Fukuyama says it is too early to dismiss right-wing populists as a force. He points out that Marine Le Pen is poised to win the presidency of France in April. Italy is due for election next year with potential gains for the far right.

We may have a couple more moves in that direction, Fukuyama says, but a lot of wind has come out of the sails of the populist nationalists. The implications in Australia are several. Despite fears to the contrary, liberal democracy is alive and well. The world has been in a democratic recession since the global financial crisis and the number of democracies has been shrinking.

The Economist Intelligence Unit's annual democracy index surveys 167 nations and counts only 26 as full democracies. It has not counted the US as a full democracy since 2015, classifying it as a flawed democracy. Trump tested the limits of the system in his last term and again this term. In the US, elections are administered by the states as the Constitution stipulates, not the federal government.

US Democracy Withstood Pressure

In recent months Trump strained to seize election powers from the states so Washington DC could control the outcome of the midterms. Congress refused to pass his so-called SAVE America bill. State governors and legislatures resisted. Courts dismissed Trump's attempts to litigate his way to control over the ballots.

The media remained robustly untamed. Checks and balances were under pressure yet held. The greatest check was the American public, who turned out strongly and voted decisively. Trump accepted the result.

This concession is not personally painful to him. He still has his post, his profile, his billions and opportunities to make billions more, and considerable power. It is too early to declare US democracy safe. We have yet to see how Trump behaves when his time in the White House ends. But for now the world's most important democracy has held.