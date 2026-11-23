Judges have ruled against Trump at an unprecedented rate, but the administration rushes projects and finds new legal authorities to achieve his aims.

Judges have ruled against US President Donald Trump at an unprecedented clip during his second term, but time and again the administration has found ways to do what he wants regardless.

The administration has employed a kind of legal jujitsu, using the courts cautious pace, preference for narrow rulings and traditional presumption that the executive branch is being forthright to gain advantage. In one case, a judge killed a suit against Trump s White House ballroom on a technicality, though Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr wrote that the project was likely unlawful. Breakneck construction has ensured that the project should be done before any court can stop it.

Also read Australian Deputy PM Says Data Centres Benefit US Amid Trump Tax Threat

When the Supreme Court struck down Trump s sweeping tariffs, he sidestepped that narrow ruling by using other legal authorities to reconstitute his import levies on about 60 countries. In another instance, the administration converted Washington s East Potomac Golf Links into a championship course, then abruptly gave notice and bulldozed 400 trees on a holiday weekend. The judge said she had trusted you all not to do precisely what you have done.

Legal experts said the administration s aggressive legal tactics have blunted the impact of the courts traditional role as a check on the executive branch and done damage to the relationship between judges and the Justice Department that could outlive Trump s tenure. The playbook could be a preview of how the Trump administration may try to stymie oversight and investigations promised by the new Democratic majority.

Advertisement

Judges Say Court Orders Are Being Ignored

The sheer scope of the administration s efforts to out-manoeuvre the courts has gone beyond any previous administration s efforts, and it has knocked judges off balance, said David Super, a Georgetown University law professor who has focused on Trump s interaction with the courts. This administration doesn t respect some orders that are not legally binding and some orders that are, Super said. They just rush ahead.

Judges who are accustomed to the Justice Department bending over backwards to be compliant are surprised and shocked. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment, but the administration has repeatedly accused the lower courts of bias and has tried to remove judges from cases. It points to its winning record before the Supreme Court as proof of its contention.

The White House said in a statement that the administration is abiding by court orders and going through proper legal reviews for its projects. It said Trump is acting quickly to fulfil promises to voters. President Trump is moving at lightning speed because we don t have time to waste in our mission to make America greater than ever before, said Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman.

Trump has signed more executive orders in the first 100 days back in office than any other president. The White House has a term for it: Trump speed. The administration has adopted an analogous strategy in the courts, asserting a sweeping vision of executive power and speeding forward with construction projects, deportations and agency cuts as legal challenges have played out at what can be often a plodding pace.

Administration Builds Projects Before Courts Can Act

In the case of the ballroom project, the administration demolished the East Wing of the White House over three days in October 2025 without any public notice. Court challenges soon followed. While the cases wound through the courts, a crew of 250 worked 20 hours a day, seven days a week on the project.

By the time a lawsuit reached the Supreme Court in August, Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the justices the project was 65 per cent complete and too far along to stop. That line has long since been crossed, Sauer wrote in a filing. The administration has used the same tactic elsewhere.

Advertisement

Trump officials plunged forward with a controversial paint job on Washington s Reflecting Pool recently, allowing work to be completed before a judge could rule on the legality of the project. The administration had planned a similarly aggressive timeline for Trump s proposed 76-metre-tall triumphal arch: launching as soon as the project got approval from a federal commission and continuing with near round-the-clock work.

But a judge halted that project soon after amid lawsuits brought by veterans and local government officials. The case that most crystallised the administration s approach came in the opening weeks of Trump s second term, when Justice Department officials allowed planes carrying Venezuelan deportees to continue to a prison in El Salvador despite a judge s order to halt them, said Leah Litman, a University of Michigan law professor who has studied the administration s compliance with court orders.

Litman later claimed that a top Justice Department official, Emil Bove, told government lawyers that they would need to consider telling the courts f--- you and ignore the order as the episode unfolded. Bove denies the account. He was confirmed months later as an appeals court judge. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the court s three liberals, has described the administration s legal strategy as a catch-me-if-you-can approach.

Litman said the administration appears to be using a fait-accompli strategy to hamstring courts rushing executive actions until they are so far along that it becomes difficult or impossible for judges to stop them. There are projects that are just way more difficult to unwind once the bell has been rung, Litman said. The East Wing is gone. Is a court really going to say, like, Rebuild it?

Trump Rebuilds Trade Wall After Court Ruling

When the Supreme Court in February struck down Trump s unprecedented 10 per cent tariffs on nearly every trading partner, along with higher levies on Mexico, Canada and China, opponents hailed the ruling as a significant check on a president overstepping his authority. But just months later, Trump has rebuilt most of his trade wall. In July, he announced tariffs of 10 to 12 per cent on more than 60 countries that account for 99 per cent of imported goods.

He used a different legal authority than the one the high court blocked. Many other presidents have tried to reformulate policies curtailed by courts, but legal experts said the way Trump has tried to leverage the law is bolder and more sweeping.