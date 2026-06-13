Trump name stripped from Kennedy Centre after judge blocks renaming

Federal workers removed Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Centre in Washington early Saturday, complying with a court order that bars renaming the historic venue without congressional action.

Washington authorities carried out the removal of former President Donald Trump 's name from the iconic Kennedy Centre in the early hours of Saturday, following a federal judge's directive that the performing‑arts landmark cannot be renamed without congressional approval.

The operation began shortly after the Justice Department announced it would miss the court‑ordered deadline of 11:59 pm on Friday, a deadline set to ensure the removal of the Trump name from the building that was originally established half a century ago to honor the assassinated President John F. Kennedy. In December the centre's board, chaired by Trump, had approved a dual designation that paired his name with Kennedy's, prompting a lawsuit that ultimately forced the reversal.

Workers arrived after dark on Friday to install scaffolding, then covered the temporary structure with tarps before dawn and began dismantling the signage at approximately 3:10 am, completing the task in roughly thirty minutes





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kennedy Centre Donald Trump Court Order Justice Department Renaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge rejects last-minute bid to pause removal of Trump’s name from Kennedy CenterPhotos and videos show workers on scaffolding apparently preparing to remove name before Friday deadline

Read more »

Donald Trump's Name Set to be Removed from Kennedy CenterWorkers have built scaffolding around the section of the building that includes Mr Trump's name ahead of the midnight deadline to remove it.

Read more »

Workers Remove Donald Trump's Name from Kennedy CentreThe Kennedy Centre in Washington has removed President Donald Trump's name from its facade, less than six months after it was installed, following a court order.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump's Name Stripped from Kennedy CentreWorkers removed President Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Centre in Washington, complying with a judge's ruling that the performing arts landmark cannot be renamed without an act of Congress.

Read more »