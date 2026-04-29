Trump Orders Preparation for Extended Blockade of Strait of Hormuz

President Trump is preparing for a prolonged naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to intensify economic pressure on Iran, as peace talks stall and global oil prices rise. The move comes amid concerns about Iran's internal leadership and its commitment to negotiations.

President Donald Trump has directed his administration to prepare for a prolonged US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, signaling an escalation of economic pressure on Iran as the conflict enters its third month.

This decision, reached during meetings with key advisors, prioritizes hindering Iran's oil exports by intercepting vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports. The move is considered a less aggressive alternative to resuming military strikes or completely withdrawing from the conflict. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest peace proposal, suggesting a lack of genuine negotiation.

The situation points towards a potentially extended period of stalled fighting without a definitive resolution, leaving the future of maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz uncertain. The US has already begun restricting ship access to Iranian ports to curtail oil revenue, while Iran has largely closed the strait to most other vessels.

Earlier, Trump revealed that Iran requested the lifting of the naval blockade as a condition for negotiations, seeking to reopen the waterway for oil and gas shipments, particularly as they navigate internal leadership challenges. Trump characterized Iran as being in a state of collapse. Iran has indicated a willingness to consider an interim agreement to reopen the strait in exchange for the US ending the blockade, while deferring more complex discussions regarding its nuclear program.

However, Iran insists on maintaining some degree of control over the strait, a demand the US is unlikely to concede. Trump viewed this as evidence of Iran's insincerity in negotiations. Mediators in Pakistan anticipate a revised peace proposal from Iran within the coming days.

The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted global energy markets, with Brent crude rising for the seventh consecutive session to surpass $111 a barrel due to concerns about a prolonged stalemate and continued disruption to the flow of oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz – a waterway that previously handled approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply. This disruption benefits countries like the UAE, which possesses the capacity to exceed its OPEC production quota.

The UAE’s Energy Minister, Suhail Al Mazrouei, believes the timing of the US decision is appropriate given the existing market undersupply. A ceasefire initiated around April 7th remains fragile, with the potential for renewed hostilities if fresh negotiations fail to yield progress, following inconclusive initial talks in Pakistan.

Prospects for peace were further diminished when Trump canceled a planned visit by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to Pakistan, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi engaged in shuttle diplomacy between Islamabad. The internal political landscape in Iran has become more complex following the deaths of several senior officials in US-Israeli strikes, leading to a power vacuum and potentially hardening Tehran’s negotiating position.

The elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei, the wounded son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to supreme leader has empowered hardline elements within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledging Iran’s offer as better than anticipated, the White House remains skeptical about the authority of the individual who submitted it, echoing concerns about divisions within the Iranian leadership.

The potential for future negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program may resemble the 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump previously withdrew from. Domestically, Trump faces mounting pressure to resolve the conflict, as his approval rating has fallen to a new low amid growing public dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy and the war





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