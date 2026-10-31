Trump Policies and Iran War Strain Alaska's Unalaska Seafood Port

Unalaska, the top US seafood port, faces rising diesel costs and federal funding cuts under Trump, threatening livelihoods and Republican control of Congress.

In Unalaska, the most productive seafood port in the United States, residents are grappling with the fallout from President Donald Trump's policies and his conflict with Iran, as the midterm elections approach on Tuesday. The city, located on the Bering Sea and closer to Beijing than Washington, employs thousands during crab and pollock seasons, but rising diesel prices and federal funding cuts have created uncertainty for its nearly 4,300 residents.

Diesel Costs Squeeze Seafood Industry

With less than 17 hours before the Bering Sea crab season, fisherman Oystein Lone stood on a dock in Unalaska, preparing to set out in rough conditions. The forecast warned of 60mph gusts, but Lone's main concern was the cost of diesel. He had already spent $86,000 on 12,000 gallons of fuel for one of his boats, and expected to spend $100,000 to fill up again.

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This is the most challenging time I have seen, said Lone, who has been fishing since 1989. The fuel price has climbed higher since his initial purchase, squeezing not only the seafood industry but all residents who rely on diesel for electricity. This whole town runs on diesel, said Daneen Looby, a city council member and owner of the Norwegian Rat Saloon.

Distributors have increased fuel surcharges on food and alcohol shipments, leading Looby to consider raising menu prices. I did not want to, but I kind of have to, otherwise I am going to become a charity, she said.

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Federal Funding Cuts Hit Local Services

Since Trump returned to the White House, the library, museum, public radio station and local government in Unalaska have had funding disrupted or canceled altogether. Longshoremen have been tasked with loading empty containers onto ships to avoid tariffs. These cuts add to the strain on a community that depends on federal support for essential services.

Unalaska has been the country's most productive seafood port by volume for more than two and a half decades. In 2023, more than 780 million pounds of catch valued at nearly $225 million came through its port, Dutch Harbor, according to available data. Pollock is the main product, and ingredients for fish sticks, imitation crab and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches may be processed there.

Political Reckoning in Alaska

Alaska resoundingly backed Trump in the 2024 election, as did a majority of Unalaska voters. However, Democrats believe the president's plunging public approval ratings and rising fuel prices have put Republican Senator Dan Sullivan's seat at risk. Candidates only occasionally visit Unalaska, and there are just a handful of campaign signs around town, but outrage over the direction of the country is prevalent.

The midterm elections are on Tuesday, and Alaska is set to play a major role in determining whether the president's Democratic foes gain ground. The state's two-term Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, faces a tougher race than expected as economic pressures mount.

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Historical Context and Strategic Location

Unalaska derives its name from a word in the language of the Unangax people who have lived on the island for thousands of years, roughly translating to near the mainland. Russian fur traders arrived in the mid-18th century and established a colony that came under American control when Washington purchased Alaska in 1867.

As World War II approached, the US military built bases on Unalaska and the smaller Amaknak island, connected by a bridge in the 1970s. In June 1942, Japan staged air raids that killed dozens, and concrete pillboxes and bunkers remain scattered across the treeless hills. Today, Unalaska's strategic location and economic importance make it a focal point for the impacts of national policies.