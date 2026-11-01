Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Job After Naming Stephen Miller Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump said he offered UFC chief executive Dana White the White House press secretary job, suggesting MMA fighters as aides, one day after replacing chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller.

US President Donald Trump says he has offered Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive Dana White the job of White House press secretary. Trump made the announcement in a social media post that included images of White and several mixed martial arts fighters.

The offer came one day after Trump replaced White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with hardline lieutenant Stephen Miller. Trump described White as a violent fighter and warrior, credentials unlike any ever used to describe previous press secretaries. He said he wanted White to bring MMA fighters from around the world to serve as press aides, including Russian fighter Islam Makhachev. Trump wrote on Truth Social: We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.

Also read Trump Appoints Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff After Midterm Losses

Dana, please take the job! The president's post was illustrated by seven images, including what appeared to be an AI-generated image of White behind the presidential seal in a press room. It also included photographs of six UFC fighters Trump wants to deploy to deal with reporters: Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, both from a Muslim-majority region of Russia, plus Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison. Trump mistakenly rendered Harrison's last name as Harris.

In his post, Trump acknowledged that Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are not Americans. He did not mention that Nurmagomedov is reportedly close to Russian president Vladimir Putin, or that Makhachev has spoken out in defense of Palestinian civilians killed by Israel in Gaza. In 2023, Makhachev also celebrated a victory in one fight by saying criticized.

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It was unclear whether the job offer was part of an actual plan or an attention-grabbing stunt from a president desperate to change the subject from the huge losses suffered by his party in elections this week. There was no immediate response from White, who some observers noted might hesitate to leave a lucrative role running the UFC, which has earned him a fortune estimated to be in excess of 600 million dollars.

The UFC boss has not publicly responded to the offer. It remains unclear whether the proposal is a serious job offer, a publicity stunt, or a mix of both. The White House has not issued a formal statement on whether White is being vetted for the role.

White House Leans Into Fight Mode

Even so, the post suggests the White House is leaning into the perception that it is in fight mode after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate at last week's midterm elections. Miller's appointment is widely seen as the start of an aggressive staff restructure as Democrats prepare to investigate the administration in Congress. Trump has a long history of using social media to troll Democrats, progressives and political enemies.

Also on Saturday US time, the president said he was ordering the Department of Justice to investigate what he termed Weaponisation and Lawfare by Democrats who were threatening to impeach or investigate senior administration officials. Trump claimed Democrats were threatening Republican donors with imprisonment, potentially a reference to Democrats' intention to probe corporate donations to the president's new White House ballroom.

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This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this, Trump claimed, without evidence, on social media. These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing. Typically, the Department of Justice operates at arm's length from the president, but Trump has involved himself directly in the department's operations. He has publicly pressured his former attorney-general Pam Bondi to hasten investigations into his political enemies.

White House Press Secretary Vacant Role

As chief of staff, Wiles urged against some of these endeavours, particularly whether to force journalists to divulge their sources in leak investigations. The highly scrutinised job of White House press secretary has been effectively vacant since Karoline Leavitt went on maternity leave in April. Top administration figures such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio filled in sporadically until Leavitt briefly returned in July before resigning in August.

She served just five days in the job before being forced out following an unimpressive debut performance in which she stumbled through a pre-written script and took few questions. The offer to White, if taken seriously, would place a sports executive with no traditional press secretary experience in one of the most visible roles in the administration. Press secretaries typically hold daily briefings and manage communications strategy.

White has built the UFC into a global brand and is known for a combative style. The two men are friends, and Trump hosted a UFC fight at the White House in June as part of official celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. Earlier, in a cage-fighting spectacle at the White House to mark the president's 80th birthday in June, Trump praised White.

The first in a series of taxpayer-funded pro-Trump ads broadcast by the White House in the run-up to the recent midterms closed with images of the UFC fight on Trump's birthday and remarks about him from White, who could be heard saying: He is the toughest, most resilient human being I have ever met in my life. White used that formulation to describe Trump multiple times during the 2024 presidential election campaign, most notably to sing Trump's praises.

Russian Fighter Named In Press Offer

The president's post quickly drew attention because it named a specific Russian fighter, Makhachev, as one of the potential assistants. Makhachev is a prominent MMA fighter, and Trump's mention of him adds an international dimension to the proposed press operation. Trump said he wanted fighters from around the world to help defend him against political opponents. The president often uses social media to attack critics and rally supporters.

This post fits that pattern, but it also comes at a moment when the White House is reorganizing its senior staff. The combination of a staffing shake-up and a provocative social media offer has led to speculation about Trump's next moves. The staffing change and the social media post together point to a more confrontational approach in the White House. It remains to be seen whether Dana White will respond or whether the idea will move forward.