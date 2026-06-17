Trump Pushes Iran Deal with Ultimatums as Israel, Lebanon Contentions Loom

The White House releases the full text of a proposed agreement with Iran to end Middle East hostilities, as President Donald Trump warns Tehran he will resume fighting if the deal collapses. The pact addresses Iran's nuclear stockpile, the Lebanon-Israel border, and Strait of Hormuz navigation, while leaving Iran's missile program and regional proxy networks untouched.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran , stating he is prepared to resume military operations if the proposed peace agreement collapses. This declaration coincided with the White House publishing the full terms of its deal with Iran , intended to end the broader Middle East conflict.

The release followed days of intense speculation and leaks about the pact's contents. The document emerged just after President Trump, speaking from the G7 Summit in France, defended the agreement and dismissed critics. According to a senior Trump administration official who briefed reporters, the newly released text provides more detail on several contentious issues. These include the disposition of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles and provisions for an end to hostilities in Lebanon.

The agreement is slated for a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, although President Trump has already begun to hedge, saying, "We're going to most likely sign a deal. They want to sign a deal. And they've been acting very appropriately," while also musing about whether he might travel to Europe personally. A major point of friction addressed in the text is the situation in Lebanon.

Earlier leaked paragraphs outlined an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon-a core Iranian demand given its support for Hezbollah. Israel had expressed frustration, feeling it is being compelled to concede to the armed group, which has launched repeated attacks on northern Israeli communities since March. The final text attempts to balance positions by stating that the US, Iran, and its allies must ensure "the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.

" This language appears to address Israeli concerns about its continued military presence in southern Lebanon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting troops will remain in a "buffer zone" for as long as necessary. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier demanded a full Israeli withdrawal. Despite the agreement, clashes have persisted between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israeli strikes and Hezbollah drone attacks injuring soldiers.

A White House official emphasized, "they've got to get a collar on their dog in Hezbollah and they've got to hold them back.

" On the nuclear file, the deal tackles Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which Trump has derisively called "nuclear dust. " The text specifies the material must be "down-blended"-diluted with lower-grade uranium-rendering it unsuitable for weapons production. This process will be supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

An administration official hailed the term's inclusion as "a major, major win for the United States of America," though specifics on timing and custody are deferred to a 60-day ceasefire and negotiation period. Regarding maritime commerce, Iranian state media has indicated Tehran intends to impose fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz after the initial truce.

The White House text confirms "no charge for 60 days only," seemingly acknowledging this伊朗ian posture while falling short of fully restoring pre-war free passage guarantees. The document also stipulates Iran must discuss the strait's long-term management with Oman and other Persian Gulf states. A senior official noted, "The Persian Gulf states will never agree to an arrangement that doesn't permit toll-free access for themselves and their industries.

" Notably, earlier drafts explicitly excluded Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for regional proxies-Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen-from the negotiations. During his press conference, Trump indicated these matters remain off the table, suggesting the deal focuses narrowly on ceasefire terms, the nuclear stockpile, and Lebanese sovereignty. The agreement's durability may depend on the 60-day implementation window and the parties' adherence to its delicate compromises on the Israel-Lebanon frontier and Hormuz navigation.

The signing this week will mark a critical juncture, though Trump's equivocation and Israel's reservations underscore the deal's fragility





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