US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for historic talks in Shenzhen, agreeing on a broad four-point statement while leaving concrete commitments on Ukraine and nuclear arms unclear.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for historic trilateral talks in Shenzhen on Thursday afternoon. The leaders spoke behind closed doors for around 90 minutes at the lakeside Kylin Villa, with Xi hosting the unprecedented three-way summit.

Seated at a large round table, the three leaders cast themselves as peace brokers capable of ending wars, reining in the nuclear arms race, and securing global stability. The US side has not yet released its summary of the meeting. We are really making history, Trump said in a brief statement before reporters were excluded from the room. No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin to hold first trilateral summit on APEC sidelines in Shenzhen

China Russia Release Joint Statement

Following the meeting, China and Russia released a broadly-worded four-point joint statement that they said the three leaders had agreed to during their talks. It included an agreement to reform the United Nations, increase the supply of petroleum, and affirm the view that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. It said the leaders also agreed that the International Criminal Court must not abuse its authority and that state officials must have immunity.

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The ICC in 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin, and Trump has been repeatedly critical of the body. However, it is unclear whether they landed any major concrete commitments, including on the wars in Ukraine or Iran, or agreed to hold future trilateral discussions. Experts have generally held the low expectation that the summit would produce little more than a photo-op.

Both Trump and Putin put Ukraine on the agenda in their opening remarks, while Xi called for a world without nuclear weapons, according to China official Xinhua news agency. Trump said the US, Russia and China were uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons stockpiled by countries. It is quite frankly a very hard thing to do because once you have the nuclear weapons, it is very hard to not have them.

Xi Projects Image As Peace Broker

It is very hard to give them up as the leader of a country, Trump said. Positioned at the centre of the table, with Trump and Putin seated on either side, Xi projected the image of a coordinating powerbroker, as he opened the talks by saying history showed that when major powers were at peace, the world was safe. When major powers fight, the world falls into turmoil, Xi said.

He notably avoided mentioning Ukraine, reflecting Beijing reluctance to be seen as brokering a deal without Kyiv at the table. That image would undermine China assurance to the world that it does not seek to be a hegemonic superpower carving up territories. Xinhua cited Xi as telling the other two leaders that nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, describing them as a Damocles Sword hanging over humanity, according to a state media readout of his remarks.

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However, Xi remarks will be met with scepticism by Western analysts, who say Beijing has previously shown little interest in curbing its stockpile of 600 nuclear warheads when the US and Russia possess more than 5000 warheads each. In his opening remarks, Putin said the three countries had numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump Putin Discuss Ukraine War Terms

He was widely expected to push for favourable terms to end his war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Trump revealed he and Putin had already had a long discussion on the issue when they held impromptu bilateral talks for 40 minutes earlier on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The meeting overshadowed the two-day APEC forum, which Trump used as a platform to project his camaraderie with his authoritarian rivals.

The men shook hands and exchanged small talk and smiles ahead of a group photo at a gala ball on Wednesday evening. Xi and Trump hugged on the tarmac as the US president arrived in Shenzhen. The warm exchanges continued on Thursday. You are my friend, and we have a very special relationship, Trump said before a one-on-one meeting with Xi ahead of the trilateral talks.

I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we will never have a problem. A few hours earlier, Trump greeted Putin with a playful who is that while pointing at him and saying my friend, before they sat down for their own talks. The Kremlin said Putin left the meeting in an excellent mood.