US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping held historic talks in Shenzhen, issuing a nuclear warning without concrete Ukraine peace terms.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping engaged in a historic 90-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. The gathering marked the first formal combined talks between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China, bringing together three of the most powerful figures in global geopolitics. The trio convened in Shenzhen, a city often compared to Silicon Valley, to address critical international tensions and issue a joint declaration emphasizing that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Historic Big Three Diplomatic Engagement

While the leaders had previously met separately or shared space at global summits, this specific combination of all three presidents sitting at the same table was unprecedented. Donald Trump characterized the interaction as a deliberate break from past diplomatic traditions where leaders avoided nations with which they disagreed. He stated that his administration feels the opposite of isolation, opting instead for direct engagement. International relations experts noted that this move symbolized a shift toward a 'Big Three' framework, suggesting that major powers might resolve global issues among themselves while smaller nations react to those decisions.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin to hold first trilateral summit on APEC sidelines in Shenzhen

Professor Nick Bisley from La Trobe University observed that this structure presents a challenging dynamic for the rest of the international community. The visual of the three leaders seated around a large, round table recalled the long table Putin utilized during the pandemic, signaling a potential reordering of diplomatic protocols. Before the formal discussions began, the atmosphere was already charged when Donald Trump greeted Vladimir Putin as 'my friend,' a comment that immediately drew global attention and sparked diplomatic friction with European allies who view Russia as an adversary.

Stakeholder Reactions to Nuclear and Peace Declarations

The issuance of a joint declaration on peace and nuclear non-proliferation was the primary tangible output of the summit, yet it lacked specific mechanisms for implementation. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin engaged in a lengthy discussion regarding the conflict in Ukraine, with Trump suggesting that both he and the Russian leader desire an end to the war. However, Putin indicated to the media that neither Ukraine nor Europe is currently prepared to make the necessary compromises to resolve the conflict. This stance left many observers questioning the immediate viability of the peace rhetoric presented at the event.

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European and Ukrainian leaders reacted with skepticism and criticism to the proceedings. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk firmly stated that Putin is not a friend and never will be, rejecting the warm tone set by the US President. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the meeting as incomprehensible and warned that the encounter would embolden Russian aggression. Within the United States, Senator Chuck Schumer labeled the Shenzhen meeting a historic embarrassment, reflecting deep partisan divisions regarding the administration's approach to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered a non-verbal response to queries about the talks, walking away without comment, underscoring Kyiv's exclusion from the direct negotiations.

Impact on Global Trade and Strategic Rivalries

Despite the high-profile nature of the summit, the leaders did not reach concrete agreements on significant economic or strategic issues, including international trade frameworks, the war in Iran, and the regulation of artificial intelligence. Xi Jinping emphasized the need for major powers to respect each other's bottom lines on sensitive issues and to abandon a Cold War mentality. He explicitly called for the three nations to avoid 'decoupling and breaking chains,' suggesting a desire for continued economic interaction despite political tensions. This statement highlighted the complex interdependence between the world's largest economies and the challenges of maintaining stability.

Following the summit, Donald Trump contacted European leaders to discuss the Ukraine situation, urging them to consider how ending the war could save money and lives. Reports indicated that his tone was strongly critical of ongoing European support for Kyiv, although US officials clarified that he did not explicitly demand an end to funding. The Kremlin reported that Vladimir Putin left the US-Russia meeting in an excellent mood, suggesting that despite the lack of public breakthroughs, the channels of communication remained open. The absence of detailed policy outcomes leaves the global community waiting to see how these diplomatic gestures translate into tangible changes in regional conflicts and economic policies.