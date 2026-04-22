Trump Reads the Bible in Appearance at Right-Wing Event

Former President Trump participated in a weeklong event called “America Reads the Bible,” reciting a verse from 2 Chronicles. The event, featuring a range of conservative figures, has drawn criticism for its potential political motivations and the inclusion of groups with anti-LGBTQ+ stances. Religious scholars have questioned the sincerity of the effort and the selective application of biblical principles.

Former President Donald Trump recently participated in a weeklong event titled “America Reads the Bible ,” delivering a pre-recorded message that was broadcast via livestream. The event, organized by Bunni Pounds of Christians Engaged, featured 500 participants reading the Bible cover to cover.

Trump’s contribution involved reciting a single verse from 2 Chronicles 7:14, a passage focused on repentance and divine healing. This appearance has drawn scrutiny, given Trump’s historically complex relationship with the Christian faith and his past instances of seemingly dismissive references to religious practices. Many observers question the sincerity of his effort, particularly as he seeks to regain support from evangelical voters who felt alienated during his presidency.

His reading of scripture, to some, feels calculated, a strategic move to court a key demographic. The composition of the event’s participants has also sparked controversy. Beyond Trump, the roster includes prominent figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson, known for his conservative stances, and representatives from organizations actively opposing LGBTQ+ rights. Faith and Liberty, a Christian ministry involved in the event, previously lobbied against anti-discrimination legislation protecting LGBTQ+ individuals, framing such protections as supporting a harmful “LGBTQ agenda.

” Her Voice Movement, another participating group, solicits substantial financial contributions – $4,000 monthly for “visionary” membership – in exchange for limited benefits like ebooks and T-shirts, while promoting the idea of averting an LGBTQ+ “crisis. ” This concentration of individuals and groups with demonstrably exclusionary views raises concerns about the event’s underlying motivations and the selective application of biblical principles.

The event, while presented as a simple reading of the Bible, appears deeply intertwined with Christian nationalist politics and a broader agenda of social conservatism. The selection of readers, therefore, isn't simply a random assortment of believers, but a curated group reflecting a specific ideological perspective. Religious scholars have voiced criticism of the event and Trump’s participation.

Jemar Tisby, a historian specializing in racial justice and faith, pointed out the hypocrisy of quoting the Bible while simultaneously justifying actions that contradict its core tenets of compassion and inclusivity. Pastor Doug Pagitt, from Vote Common Good, offered a succinct challenge: “If you like reading the Bible, try living it. ” This sentiment encapsulates the broader critique that the event prioritizes performative religiosity over genuine adherence to biblical values.

The event’s organizer, Bunni Pounds, claims a divine calling to be a “missionary to America,” but critics argue that her organization, Christians Engaged, functions primarily as a “get out the (Christian nationalist) vote” group, furthering a political agenda under the guise of faith. The entire undertaking raises fundamental questions about the relationship between faith, politics, and the selective interpretation of scripture for strategic gain.

The impact of Trump’s participation remains uncertain, but the event itself serves as a stark illustration of the ongoing culture wars and the politicization of religion in American society. It highlights the challenges of reconciling faith with political ambition and the potential for religious rhetoric to be used to justify exclusion and discrimination





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