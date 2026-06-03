Trump Reports Phone Spat With Netanyahu Amid Lebanon Strikes And Iran Negotiations

US President Donald Trump has confirmed using expletives to describe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after urging him to halt planned attacks on Beirut. The rough call, which included discussions about Iran's nuclear program, highlights tension as Middle East war continues and ceasefire stability remains in question.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed using expletive-laden language during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the week. The discussion reportedly centered on Israel's planned military actions targeting Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

According to the news outlet Axios, Trump expressed strong frustration, telling Netanyahu he was "f*****g crazy" and adding, "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.

" In subsequent remarks, Trump described his emotional state not as outright anger but as being "a little perturbed" by Netanyahu's persistent military engagements with Lebanon. The context for this heated exchange involves a recent escalation in hostilities across the Middle East. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group based in Lebanon, has been launching rockets and drones toward northern Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

Amid this backdrop, Netanyahu announced on Monday that he had ordered the Israeli military to strike Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut known as a stronghold of Hezbollah. This decision followed a weekend of intense fighting in southern Lebanon. It was after Netanyahu's announcement but before the Beirut attacks commenced that he contacted Trump. The US president successfully persuaded Netanyahu to stand down from the planned attacks on Beirut, at least temporarily.

Trump emphasized that his relationship with Netanyahu remains fundamentally strong, liking occasional tactical disagreements to those that occur in the best of families. Speaking on CNBC, Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, stating they agree on overarching goals, particularly the desire to curb Iran's nuclear program. Netanyahu indicated that future decisions regarding potential resumption of fighting with Iran would be left to Trump, though he stressed Israel's military readiness.

Separately, Trump spoke optimistically about US-led negotiations with Iran aimed at formally ending the war that began on February 28. He suggested a future meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei might be possible, noting that Khamenei, who succeeded his father, had been injured in strikes early in the conflict.

The broader regional stability, including the question of whether a ceasefire involving the US, Israel, and Iran will hold, remains uncertain, especially after Tehran ordered strikes on a US base in Kuwait. Key topics include the tense diplomatic exchange between Trump and Netanyahu, the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and its regional implications, the status of US-brokered negotiations with Iran, and the overall volatility of the Middle East war.

The episode underscores the complex interplay between Israeli military strategy, US influence as a mediator, and the persistent threat of Iranian proxies, all of which contribute to an unsettled security environment in the region





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