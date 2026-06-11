Trump's Bizarre Response to High Inflation and the Impact on the US Economy

President Trump's response to the highest US inflation number in more than three years was bizarre and his rationale, at best, premature. The war in the Middle East has caused significant inflation, with more than 60% of the increase being driven by the conflict. Real wages have also shrunk, accelerating the fall in real average hourly earnings. The US sharemarket has fallen in response to the inflation data and Trump's threat of more strikes on Iran.

Trump’s response to the highest US inflation number in more than three years was bizarre and his rationale, at best, premature. He claimed to love the inflation because oil prices were high, attributing it to the war in the Middle East.

However, the actual oil price was $US93 a barrel, not $US85 as he mentioned. He also declared the war won nearly 40 times, despite ongoing conflict and ceasefire violations. The war has caused significant inflation, with more than 60% of the increase being driven by the conflict. Real wages have also shrunk, accelerating the fall in real average hourly earnings.

The US sharemarket has fallen in response to the inflation data and Trump’s threat of more strikes on Iran. The latest inflation data doesn't provide evidence of slowing inflation, which would be needed to deliver rate cuts by the Fed





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Inflation Middle East War Oil Prices Real Wages US Sharemarket Trump's Response War Impact

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