Trump's Comments on Taiwan Raise Concerns, Criticized by Politicians

President Trump's statements on Taiwan have been strongly criticised by politicians in Washington, with some arguing that his remarks are raising the risks of a potential Chinese attack on the island. They argue that Trump's approach is the opposite of what a strong foreign policy should be, and that it makes the world more dangerous.

On Taiwan , Trump does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation, and I heard it out.

It's 9500 miles away. I think that's the last thing we need. We're doing very well. When asked if Trump would allow an arms deal selling weapons to Taiwan, the president was non-committal.

Our most important and only task is to dedicate ourselves to maintaining the status quo and our determination to defend ourselves, safeguarding the freedom and democracy of our 23 million people, and ensuring that the security and stability of the Taiwan Strait are not threatened or undermined





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