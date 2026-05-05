Trump’s Criticism of Pope Leo Strains Diplomatic Efforts Ahead of Rubio’s Vatican Visit

US President Donald Trump’s renewed criticism of Pope Leo complicates Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to the Vatican, highlighting tensions over Iran and nuclear weapons. Pope Leo responds by reaffirming the Catholic Church’s stance against nuclear proliferation, while Rubio attempts to downplay the rift amid domestic political concerns.

US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Pope Leo , potentially straining diplomatic efforts as Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares for a visit to the Vatican this week.

In a recent interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, Trump accused the first American-born pontiff of supporting Iran and undermining global security by advocating for respectful treatment of immigrants. Trump stated, The pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. And I don’t think that’s very good. I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people.

However, Pope Leo has consistently opposed nuclear weapons and called for peace negotiations, while criticizing the war with Iran and Trump’s threats of civilian strikes. Responding to Trump’s remarks, Pope Leo clarified that the Catholic Church has long advocated against all nuclear weapons, emphasizing the church’s mission to preach peace and the Gospel. He urged critics to engage with the truth, saying, If someone wants to criticise me for announcing the Gospel, let him do it with the truth.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to downplay the tension, asserting that Trump’s concerns stem from opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear capabilities, which Rubio argued would threaten millions of Catholics and Christians worldwide. Trump doesn’t understand why anybody leave aside the pope, the president and I, for that matter, think most people cannot understand why anyone would think that it’s a good idea for Iran to ever have a nuclear weapon, Rubio said.

The diplomatic rift between Trump and Pope Leo complicates Rubio’s upcoming trip to Rome and Vatican City, where he will meet with the pontiff. Rubio, a devout Catholic, has frequently been tasked with mitigating Trump’s controversial rhetoric on Europe, NATO, and the Middle East.

However, the president’s dispute with the pope carries significant domestic political implications, particularly as the US approaches midterm congressional elections. The State Department confirmed Rubio’s travel plans, noting his third visit to Italy or the Vatican in the past year. The escalating tension between the US president and the pope highlights broader geopolitical and religious divisions, with potential repercussions for both international diplomacy and domestic politics





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