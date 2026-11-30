World Liberty Financial's WLFI token plunged over 50% in 24 hours, falling below 2 cents and about 94% from its 2025 peak, while its USD1 stablecoin briefly traded at 94 cents. Justin Sun renewed attacks on the venture and called for exchanges to delist both tokens.

World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's flagship crypto venture, is facing fresh turmoil after its WLFI token plunged to record lows and its USD1 stablecoin briefly lost its dollar peg.

Crypto billionaire Justin Sun also renewed his attacks on the project, calling on exchanges to delist both cryptocurrencies. WLFI lost more than half its value in a 24-hour stretch over the weekend, falling below 2 cents. The decline now extends to about 94 per cent from its 2025 peak, according to market data. USD1, the venture's multibillion-dollar stablecoin, briefly traded as low as 94 cents before recovering to near its intended value of $US1, according to tracker CoinGecko.

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World Liberty Financial Stability Under Pressure

Stability is central to the appeal of USD1, even though steep price swings are common among speculative cryptocurrencies. The episode marks the latest setback for a business launched weeks before Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. Since then, World Liberty has expanded into digital payments and lending, capitalising on the president's embrace of the crypto industry. Justin Sun, the billionaire founder of the Tron blockchain, has said he invested at least $US45 million ($67.5 million) in WLFI.

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In a post on X, he accused World Liberty insiders of using lending arrangements to cash out, and he called on crypto exchanges to delist both tokens. Sun sued World Liberty in April over the freezing of his token holdings and alleged extortion. World Liberty rejected his allegations and filed its own lawsuit against Sun in May, accusing him of defamation.

Earlier this year, World Liberty used its own WLFI tokens as collateral to borrow stablecoins on Dolomite, a lending platform co-founded by the venture's chief technology officer. World Liberty has previously defended the arrangement. In a statement on X, WLFI said it sold a portion of its treasury-owned coins and consolidated its collateral to manage risks. The company said reducing leverage and strengthening financial positions is prudent during significant market downturns.

Justin Sun Accuses World Liberty Insiders

"We will continue to take the necessary steps to further reduce leverage, strengthen our financial position, and protect our ecosystem," World Liberty said. The latest decline in WLFI renewed concerns among traders about the risk of the collateral being liquidated. A spokesperson for World Liberty said in an emailed statement that every USD1 token "is, and will always remain, redeemable for one US dollar.

" The spokesperson directed further inquiries to the venture's official account on X. The brief departure from its dollar peg compounds a difficult few months for the stablecoin. Its market capitalisation has shrunk from $US5.4 billion in February to $US2.9 billion, according to CoinGecko. The pressure on WLFI and USD1 comes as World Liberty remains closely tied to Trump's political and business brand.

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The venture has sought to position itself within a broader crypto expansion linked to the president's pro-industry stance. Sun's renewed criticism adds another layer of conflict to a relationship that has already moved into the courts. His allegations and World Liberty's defamation claim remain unresolved, while the token's sharp decline has intensified scrutiny of the project's financial engineering. World Liberty's use of WLFI as collateral on Dolomite has drawn particular attention.

World Liberty Risk Management Strategies Explained

Traders worry that further price declines could trigger liquidations, adding more volatility to the venture's assets. The company has insisted its actions are aimed at risk management. It said the sale of treasury-owned coins and consolidation of collateral were designed to steady its position during a market downturn. Still, the weekend's events underscore the challenges facing World Liberty as it tries to build a crypto business around Trump's political momentum.

The token's fall below 2 cents and the stablecoin's brief depeg have renewed questions about the venture's stability.