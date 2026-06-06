Trump's DOJ Opens Criminal Investigation into E Jean Carroll

Donald Trump's Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into E Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of rape. The probe, based on flimsy pretext, merges Trump's retaliation against personal enemies with the trend of using legal proceedings to silence sexual assault victims.

The deployment of the Department of Justice to harass and punish E Jean Carroll represents a grim fusion of two longstanding trends: Donald Trump 's use of federal agencies to target his personal enemies, and the post-#MeToo phenomenon of retaliatory legal proceedings against women who allege sexual abuse.

Carroll, a magazine writer, accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She won two judgments against him: $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation, and over $83 million for defamation. Trump has used his office to enrich himself so blatantly that he almost certainly has the money to pay her, but Carroll hasn't seen a dime, and it's not clear she ever will





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Donald Trump E Jean Carroll Department Of Justice Sexual Assault Retaliation

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