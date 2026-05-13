Trump's Historic China Visit Faces Tense Implications, Trade & Security Developments

The DNA of Trump's Chinese visit involves the business section with his visits targeting both the political and economic spectrum. The current situation remains tense and remains something to be seen to watch.

Giving a fist pump, Trump descended the steps of Air Force One after touching down at Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday night, kicking off the first visit to China by a US president in nearly a decade.

Right behind him were Tesla boss Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang - potent symbols of the business deals that Trump hopes to sign between the world's biggest economies. Trump was greeted with a bunch of flowers and then walked along the red carpet, which was lined with 300 Chinese youth in white uniforms chanting 'welcome' and waving small Chinese and US flags in unison.

While en route to Beijing, Trump said on social media he would 'be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic'. Nvidia's Huang was a surprise late addition to the trip, joining the plane at a stopover in Alaska. China is currently banned under US national security rules from buying the cutting-edge AI chips that the company produces.

But Iran, trade and Taiwan loom over the highly anticipated meeting, which Trump had already delayed from March because of the war the United States and Israel started in the Middle East. Trump visiting China for the first time since 2017 during his previous term, he is expected to receive a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities. The leaders will hold talks at 10am on Thursday in Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People.

The US president will also visit the historic Temple of Heaven, a world heritage site where China's emperors once prayed for a good harvest. The visit is closely scrutinized by Taiwan and Asian allies for any sign of weakening US support. Out of five keywords, Taiwan, Iran, US-Israeli war, trade and China dominate the news text





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