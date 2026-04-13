Trump's Jesus Image Post Sparks Controversy, Leads to Removal

Donald Trump removed a social media post depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick, following backlash. The post, an AI-generated image, prompted criticism and debate. Trump defended the post, claiming it was intended to portray him as a doctor associated with the Red Cross. The incident occurred amidst Trump's criticism of Pope Leo, drawing further condemnation.

Former President Donald Trump removed a social media post depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick from his Truth Social platform following criticism from various groups. Trump's actions sparked a wave of reactions, with religious figures and political commentators voicing their opinions. The AI-generated image caused considerable consternation, raising questions about Trump's intentions and the impact of his online activity.

Trump, in response to the controversy, claimed the image was intended to portray him as a doctor, involved with the Red Cross, rather than a messianic figure. He maintained the media misinterpreted the image, calling it 'fake news'. The former president made these comments while receiving a lunchtime delivery of McDonald's at the Oval Office, using the event to promote his 'no tax on tips' policy during an upcoming visit to Las Vegas. The incident follows Trump's criticism of Pope Leo, further amplifying the controversy. Trump's post, combined with his criticism of the Pope, generated significant reactions within religious and political circles, underscoring the complexities of his public persona. The image, which Trump himself acknowledged posting, has prompted widespread debate on the appropriateness of the content and its potential ramifications. The situation highlights the continued scrutiny of Trump's digital footprint and the public's perception of his actions. Trump's Truth Social account is known for regularly posting AI-generated content and memes sourced from the internet. This incident is not the first time a post from his account has faced criticism. In February, he posted a video that amplified false claims about the 2020 election. The latest controversy stems from an AI-generated image. Trump's critics have used this incident to highlight issues of misrepresentation and the misuse of religious imagery. The speed with which the image was removed after the backlash indicates an awareness of potential negative reactions and the need to address them promptly. Critics argued that the image was disrespectful to religious beliefs and displayed a lack of humility. Others pointed out that the incident could alienate segments of the population. The removal of the image underscores the evolving dynamics between digital content and public perception, especially when it comes to figures of significant influence. The incident further fueled discussions regarding the role of social media in disseminating information and shaping public opinion, particularly concerning sensitive topics like religion and politics. The Pope's reaction to Trump's attacks was one of defiance, stating his commitment to preaching the gospel without fear. Pope Leo, the first American pope, responded by saying that he was not afraid of the Trump administration. The Pope's remarks have been echoed by prominent figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned Trump's remarks as 'unacceptable'. Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, also expressed his disappointment at Trump's comments, emphasizing the role of the Pope as a spiritual leader, not a political rival. Coakley also said Catholics should not take Trump’s “bait”, which was an attempt to focus attention on himself instead of Leo’s calls for peace. These condemnations reflect the seriousness with which some view Trump's actions and highlight the impact of his rhetoric on international relations and religious communities. The incident further reinforces the complicated relationship between politics and religion, where figures with opposing views can find themselves in conflict. The events shed light on the need for thoughtful discourse and respect for different belief systems, especially when leaders are involved. This is especially true when it comes to figures with a large following, such as Trump and the Pope. It also underscores the responsibilities that come with holding such a position in today's digital era





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