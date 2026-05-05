Trump's Media Disdain Fuels Tech Lobbying Against News Tax

Donald Trump's antagonism towards the media is creating an opportunity for tech giants like Meta, Google, and Oracle to dismantle proposed media tax proposals, particularly in Australia. This situation is exacerbated by Trump's critical stance towards Australia and the tech industry's significant investments and lobbying power in the US.

Bruce Wolpe observes that Donald Trump 's well-documented contempt for the media presents a significant advantage for major technology companies as they seek to dismantle proposed media tax legislation.

This dynamic is further complicated by Trump's expressed 'disappointment' with Australia, creating a potentially volatile situation for Australian media initiatives. The tech giants – Meta, Google, and Oracle – are poised to leverage Trump's animosity towards the press to undermine policies designed to compensate publishers for the use of their content. Australia's efforts to secure fair compensation from these platforms, mirroring similar programs globally, could be jeopardized.

While Australia has largely avoided Trump's tariffs on pharmaceuticals, his inclination to penalize trade partners remains consistent. Labor's proposed news levy, while necessary, grants substantial negotiating power to the tech platforms. Trump's hostility towards mainstream media is deeply ingrained, dating back to his 2016 campaign where he branded major media outlets as 'the enemy of the people,' echoing rhetoric reminiscent of Soviet authoritarianism.

He routinely dismisses unfavorable reporting as 'fake news,' a term now widely adopted by politicians to discredit legitimate journalism. This antagonism was evident even in the aftermath of the attack on his life and others, during a contentious interview where he reacted angrily to a reporter referencing the alleged shooter's manifesto. His aggressive interactions with journalists extend internationally, as demonstrated by a public rebuke of an Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter, accusing them of 'hurting Australia.

' This pattern of behavior signals a willingness to use his influence to pressure countries supporting media compensation schemes. The tech companies are actively preparing to capitalize on this situation, aiming to eliminate the financial obligations imposed by these levies. The stakes are high, as the tech industry has made substantial investments in the US, with Meta committing $600 billion and Google $68 billion to technology and AI infrastructure.

The restructuring of TikTok, now largely controlled by Oracle, further illustrates the industry's influence. Key figures from these companies were prominently present at a recent White House state dinner, highlighting their access to the highest levels of government. Their lobbying efforts in Washington are highly effective, and they are expected to aggressively question potential US ambassadors to Australia regarding the media tax.

The convergence of Trump's anti-media stance, the tech industry's financial power, and their political connections creates a formidable challenge for Australia's efforts to protect its media landscape. Albanese emphasizes the vital role of journalists in informing communities and supporting local news, but the path forward is fraught with obstacles as the tech giants seek to dismantle the proposed levy and maintain their dominance





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