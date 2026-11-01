Trump's Midterm Fall: Voters Set to Punish President Over Erratic Behavior and Failed Tariffs

Voters are set to deliver a decisive midterm rebuke to President Donald Trump, driven by weary exasperation over his erratic online posts, chaotic trade policy, and failure to narrow the trade deficit.

Voters are set to give President Donald Trump's candidates a whacking in the midterm elections on Tuesday, according to analysis of the political landscape. The anticipated defeat stems from a growing sense of weary exasperation with the president's erratic behavior, failed tariff policies, and chaotic governance.

Travelling through the US Midwest last week, I came across a sense of weary exasperation, not only about Trump's tariff policies, which badly impact the states along the Canadian border, but over the grotesque freakshow behind them. There is still a MAGA base, but I am struck by how much smaller it has become. The president is down to his credulous core.

Also read Trump Poised to Become Lame Duck as Republicans Face Midterm Defeat

At a recent rally in Tennessee, he told the crowd: I could say the stupidest things and you'd clap. Sure enough, the audience clapped. This moment encapsulated the dynamic that has defined his relationship with his most loyal followers, who have historically justified their support by talking up his achievements, especially on border control, while averting their eyes from his flaws. At least it was possible to disguise Joe Biden's senescence.

The old boy could be wheeled out to smile and read a few stumbling lines while the decisions were apparently made by his wife, his staff and a coterie of senior Democrats. Donald Trump is another story. He seems determined to broadcast his instability as widely as possible, using his own social media platform - and thereby, incidentally, boosting his private income.

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Far from being controlled by others, he has an uncanny ability to make previously decent and respectable politicians jump to his command. There comes a point, though, when those flaws become impossible to ignore. The cruelty and stupidity of Trump's online posts, the chaos of his trade policy, the brutish way he acts like a Russian ally, his apparent inability to distinguish between private interests and public role; the general sleaziness.

Trump's Erratic Social Media Behavior

I am afraid that the Democrats will draw the worst possible lesson, and will double down on the far-left posturing that played such a large role in enabling Trump in the first place. Let's start with online evidence of the president's growing erraticism. We might ignore the AI-generated images. He has posted pictures of himself riding a lion, having his features added to Mount Rushmore.

We might set aside his threats against opposition politicians. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL, he announced when several Democrats reminded military personnel that they were not required to obey illegal orders. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOUR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, another post said. Punishable by DEATH!

Real World Foreign Policy Consequences

When he pronounces on foreign policy, though, that is not mere knockabout. It has real-world consequences - of which the most immediate is to cheapen the American republic. Trump's apocalyptic threats against Iran (A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again), would be bad enough had he actually been winning the war. Set alongside his inability to force the straits, they made America look petty and vindictive.

His rage at not getting the Nobel Peace Prize persuaded the sycophants around him not to deal with the leader of the Venezuelan democratic opposition, who had won it instead. He even threatened to start a war over Greenland apparently because he was upset at the Nobel Prize Committee. Armies of sophists are on hand to explain, to reinterpret, to justify. Still, there comes a point where the president's craziness becomes impossible to ignore.

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My sense is that we have reached that point. What has brought voters to this point? The failure of Trump's policies in their own terms. His tariffs have neither raised significant revenue nor led to any major reshoring of industry.

Failure Of Trumps Trade Policy

Nor, indeed, did they deliver what Trump was bizarrely and ignorantly obsessed with, namely narrowing the trade deficit. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with trade deficits. America has been running them without a break since 1975, and has outgrown the rest of us over that period. By definition, a trade deficit must be matched by an investment surplus and vice versa.

When Trump demands both more investment in the US and a trade surplus - indeed, simultaneous surpluses with every other nation - he disqualifies himself from the conversation. But, as I say, he has a weird ability to make clever people behave stupidly, and no one around him dares point out that his approach is based on a misunderstanding. A sharp drop in imports from China has been offset by a rise in imports from Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan and elsewhere.

The US goods deficit in September was $US134.9 billion ($192 billion), the widest since March 2025, when companies were rushing to beat Liberation Day. The US is the world's largest economy, and trade is a commensurately small share of its GDP. A terrible trade policy can be offset by sensible policies on deregulation and energy abundance. To have turned trade policy into an electoral liability in such a vast country is an astonishing achievement.

Collapse Of American Moral Leadership

The same is true of foreign policy. American voters are often said to be uninterested in the rest of the world. Still, there is a belated awareness of how Trump's behaviour over Ukraine, Greenland and Canada burned through decades of accumulated goodwill, forcing even the strongest American allies to pursue different arrangements among themselves. Not everyone is as indifferent to the collapse of American moral leadership as the president.

Voters seem to have had enough of what I can only call Trump's Third World vibe.