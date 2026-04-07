Trump's Rhetoric on Hormuz Unlikely to Ease Crisis, Says Maritime Expert

Maritime security expert Jennifer Parker assesses the impact of former US President Donald Trump's strong statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz, amidst an ongoing energy crisis. Parker argues that Trump's language is unlikely to resolve the situation and calls for diplomatic solutions and reassurance for international shippers.

A strongly worded statement from former US President Donald Trump is unlikely to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East or restore normal oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Jennifer Parker, a leading maritime security expert. Trump's provocative post on Truth Social, demanding Iran “open the F*****’ Strait,” comes amid a worsening global energy crisis .

Parker, a former senior officer in the Australian Defence Force and a maritime security specialist, stated on Sunrise that such rhetoric is unlikely to produce any positive change on the ground. She emphasized that the situation is unlikely to improve due to the tone of Trump's message, asserting that it would not facilitate the resumption of normal shipping through the strategic waterway. The timing of Trump's comments coincides with escalating fuel costs for Australian consumers, with petrol prices exceeding $2 per liter and diesel prices around $3 in several regions. Although the Strait of Hormuz remains technically open, Parker highlighted the severe restrictions on access. Only a small fraction of the usual number of ships are currently transiting the strait. She pointed out that while approximately eight ships passed through on a recent day, the normal daily traffic is around 138, indicating that the current volume is less than 10 percent of the usual. This situation has deterred ships from using the route, compounded by reports of recent attacks on shipping by Iran. There have been 27 attacks, including one over the weekend. Instead of such inflammatory language, Parker advocated for strategies that build confidence. She believes the urgent need is to reassure international shippers about the safety of navigating the strait. Parker mentioned that there are around 2,000 ships awaiting passage inside and outside the Gulf. She outlined two potential solutions: a diplomatic agreement with Iran to halt attacks, or military intervention to ensure the return to normal shipping volumes. She noted the difficulty of the latter approach. Diplomatic discussions at the UN are important for applying diplomatic pressure on Iran. However, Parker believes these conversations alone will not immediately reopen the strait to its regular capacity. Adding to the complexity are reports that Iran may be attempting to charge substantial fees from vessels to guarantee their safe passage. Parker acknowledged these reports, noting instances where ships might have paid up to $2 million to approach Iranian waters near Larak Island. However, she indicated that such a system would be highly problematic and is unlikely to become standard practice. Ships are entitled to transit through the strait, which is an international waterway. If the international community were to tolerate this practice, Parker warned that other countries controlling the world's thirteen key choke points, such as Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, might adopt a similar approach. This would have significant negative repercussions, potentially disrupting global trade and driving up costs for consumers who are already struggling with the current economic climate





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