Trump’s Threats Against Iran Reveal a Misunderstanding of Its Resilient Civilisation

US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric against Iran not only targets its military but also its entire civilisation. This article explores Iran’s long history of resilience, from ancient Persia’s influence on Greece and Rome to its survival through invasions and modern geopolitical struggles, highlighting the misguided nature of Trump’s threats.

US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran since the escalation of tensions have not only targeted the country’s military capabilities but have also aimed at its entire civilisation.

In recent days, he has threatened that Iran would be 'blown off the face of the earth' if it attacks US ships attempting to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has previously pledged to send Iran back to the 'Stone Age' and warned that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.

' These statements reflect not only extreme belligerence but also Trump’s profound misunderstanding of Iran’s long, resilient culture and civilisation, as well as the fortitude of its people. Iran has endured significant internal strife and foreign intervention throughout its history, yet it has never been colonised or subjugated. At every critical juncture, Iranians have fought to preserve their heritage and identity.

Persian influence in ancient Greece and Rome dates back to the Greco-Persian Wars (499 BCE), where Persia was often portrayed as the West’s ultimate 'other'—a dark and despotic oriental villain threatening an enlightened West. This narrative persists despite Persia’s historical acts of tolerance, such as the return of exiled Jews in Babylon to Jerusalem in 538 BCE and its role in fostering diversity within the world’s first truly multicultural empire.

The victories of Greek city-states over Persian forces at Salamis (480 BCE) and Marathon (490 BCE) are celebrated as pivotal moments in Western civilisation. However, these were merely minor setbacks for Persia, which continued to exert significant influence in Greek affairs. Persian gold aided Sparta in defeating Athens during the Peloponnesian War (431–404 BCE), and Persia often acted as a crucial mediator in Greek politics. The Parthian and Sasanian Empires that succeeded the Achaemenids further challenged Roman dominance.

In 260 CE, Sasanian Emperor Shapur I captured Roman Emperor Valerian in battle—a unprecedented feat. A century later, Shapur II’s forces repelled an invasion by Emperor Julian, killing him in the process. Western historical accounts often overlook Persia’s repeated humbling of the Roman Empire, the greatest Western power of ancient times. Surviving invasions from the east and west, Alexander the Great’s military conquest of Persia did not erase Persian culture.

Instead, Alexander embraced it, and Persian influence outlasted Greek dominance in the region. The advent of Islam did not extinguish Persia’s civilisation either. Islamic leaders preserved the Persian language and culture, maintained pre-Islamic festivals like Nowruz (the 3,000-year-old Persian New Year), and integrated Zoroastrian concepts into Shiite Islam’s emphasis on resistance to tyranny. Even the devastating Mongol invasions (1219–1258) failed to destroy the core elements of Persian civilisation.

Persian power resurged under the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736), and during the Qajar dynasty (1789–1925), Persia resisted subjugation despite the Anglo-Russian rivalry of the Great Game era. During World War II, Iran was occupied by British forces in the oil-rich south and Soviet forces in the north.

However, both powers pledged to respect Iran’s sovereignty and withdraw after the war. This episode revitalised Iranian nationalism and spurred a movement to free Iran from major power rivalries and gain control over its resources, particularly oil. Since the early 19th century, the British had controlled Iran’s oil reserves through the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC). In 1951, nationalist-reformist Mohammad Mossadegh was elected prime minister and nationalised the AIOC, sparking a major dispute with London.

Mossadegh also sought to limit the power of Iran’s monarchy in favour of democratic reforms, leading to a conflict with the young, pro-Western Mohammad Reza Shah. The shah was briefly exiled in 1953 but was reinstated days later after Mossadegh was overthrown in a covert operation by the US Central Intelligence Agency, with assistance from MI6. Fifty years later, US President Barack Obama acknowledged the CIA’s role in the coup.

The US supported the shah as a key ally in the Middle East, and in return, US oil companies gained a 40% share of Iran’s oil industry. However, the shah managed to transform his dependent relationship with the US into one of interdependence. Iran became a pivotal player in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a significant regional power.

Following the 1973–74 energy crisis, then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned that the United States would respond with force if it was 'strangled' by a cut in oil deliveries—a veiled message to the shah. The Iranian Revolution of 1978–79 ultimately toppled the shah and brought Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to power





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