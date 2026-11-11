Kennedy Family Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump's 76-Metre Triumphal Arch at Arlington

Nine members of the Kennedy family have moved to join existing litigation seeking to block President Donald Trump's planned 76-metre triumphal arch, arguing it would cast shadows on graves at Arlington National Cemetery and obstruct a historic sight line. A federal judge has temporarily halted construction for 14 days.

Nine members of the Kennedy family moved on Tuesday to join existing litigation in Washington seeking to block President Donald Trump's planned 76-metre triumphal arch.

Kennedy Family Files Lawsuit Over Arch

The arch, topped with golden angels and a flame, would rise between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery if allowed to proceed. The project is one of Trump's favourite projects. The Kennedy family members argue the arch would cast a shadow on their relatives' graves in Arlington National Cemetery. They also say it would obstruct the intended sight line from the eternal flame at President John F. Kennedy's gravesite.

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The filing says this would destroy an essential element of the gravesite's design. The filing claims the placement would obstruct a line of sight designed to represent the unification of the nation following the Civil War. That line of sight has existed for nearly a century, according to the filing. The arch will permanently cast a shadow over plaintiffs' parents' graves and the graves of servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, the filing added.

The plaintiffs are children or grandchildren of senators Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy, the former president's brothers, who are buried near him. Two of the plaintiffs, Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy, are children of Robert Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. They said in a statement that a towering arch casting shadows across the graves of their father, mother and uncles would also cast a shadow over democratic principles.

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They said it would undermine safeguards established by elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come. Trump's project has received mixed news recently. On Thursday, the National Capital Planning Commission, led by the president's allies, gave the project final approval. That cleared the way for Trump to break ground.

But immediately afterwards, a federal judge blocked construction. The ruling by Judge Tanya Chutkan of the District Court for the District of Columbia halted construction for 14 days. This pause allows legal challenges to make their way through the court system. In a 33-page opinion, Chutkan said the arch required congressional approval.

She also said its construction could prove costly to both Virginia and the District of Columbia while disrupting traffic at the cemetery, one of the region's most-visited sites. The Kennedys' lawsuit includes some of those same arguments but expands on the arch's personal impact on the family.

The plaintiffs' lawyers, Norman Eisen and Steve Jonas of the Democracy Defenders Fund, said in a statement that the gigantic proposed arch is an illegal interference with Arlington National Cemetery and the heroes remembered there. They noted this includes the gravesites and memorials of the Kennedy brothers and Ethel Kennedy. Only Congress has the constitutional power to authorise an intrusion of this magnitude, the lawyers said.

Arch Faces Multiple Legal Challenges

They added that members of the Kennedy family are joining with other litigants in this case to protect this historic site and to defend the rule of law and separation of powers. The arch has come under legal fire on multiple fronts: from veterans, a historian and the governments of the District of Columbia, Virginia and Arlington County. Now comes another legal challenge from the storied Kennedy family. The project is planned to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary.

A model of President Donald Trump's proposed arch has been shown publicly. The arch would stand 76 metres tall between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Visitors at John F. Kennedy's grave site at Arlington National Cemetery can see the Lincoln Memorial in the distance. The eternal flame at the gravesite is a key feature of the design.

The Kennedys argue the arch would block the view from that flame to the Lincoln Memorial. Judge Chutkan's ruling halted construction for 14 days while legal challenges proceed. The National Capital Planning Commission gave final approval on Thursday before the judge blocked construction. The commission is led by the president's allies.

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Trump has faced a midterm reckoning and recently unveiled a plan for a luxury DC golf course. The arch project remains one of his favourite projects. The legal battle now involves multiple parties, including the Kennedy family, veterans, a historian, and local governments. The plaintiffs' lawyers argue that only Congress can authorise such an intrusion.

They say the arch is an illegal interference with Arlington National Cemetery. The case continues in the District Court for the District of Columbia. The Kennedy family members joining the lawsuit are children or grandchildren of Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy. Robert and Edward Kennedy are buried near President John F. Kennedy.

Legal Battle Over Memorial Site Continues

Ethel Kennedy is also remembered at the site. The arch would cast a shadow over the graves of servicemen and women, according to the filing. The plaintiffs say this would undermine democratic principles. They are seeking to block the project through the legal system.

The National Capital Planning Commission's approval cleared the way for Trump to break ground. But the federal judge's ruling stopped construction for now. The legal challenges will continue in court. The arch is planned to be 76 metres tall.

It would have golden angels and a flame on top. The project is intended to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary. Judge Chutkan's 33-page opinion said the arch required congressional approval. She also cited potential costs to Virginia and the District of Columbia.

She noted traffic disruption at the cemetery, one of the region's most-visited sites. The Kennedys' lawsuit expands on the personal impact on the family. The plaintiffs' lawyers from the Democracy Defenders Fund issued a statement. They said the arch is an illegal interference with the cemetery and the heroes remembered there.

Members of the Kennedy family are joining with other litigants in the case. They aim to protect the historic site and defend the rule of law and separation of powers. The case is ongoing.