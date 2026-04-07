Trump's Ultimatum: US Threatens to Expand Attacks on Iran as Conflict Intensifies

President Donald Trump threatens to expand attacks on Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by a deadline. Reports emerge of US-Israeli airstrikes, destruction of a synagogue, and escalating tensions.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Iran , threatening to expand attacks to Iran ian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by a Tuesday 8pm EST deadline. This escalation comes amidst ongoing conflict, with reports emerging of US-Israeli airstrikes causing significant damage in Tehran, including the alleged complete destruction of a synagogue.

The Israeli military has issued a warning to Iranians to avoid taking trains, potentially signaling further targeting of critical infrastructure. Iran, however, has rejected proposals for a ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade, as Trump maintains his aggressive stance and voices his disregard for potential war crimes. The United Nations Secretary-General has cautioned the US against attacking civilian infrastructure, emphasizing the prohibitions under international law. In a sign of potential diplomatic progress, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan has acknowledged positive mediation efforts to end the war. The escalating conflict has led to reports of casualties, with several people killed in airstrikes in various cities, while the government has not updated the death toll for days. Amidst the threats, an Iranian official has called upon the youth to form human chains around power plants, indicating preparations for potential attacks on critical infrastructure. An IRGC general has also urged parents to send their children to man checkpoints, underscoring the severity of the situation and the increasing mobilization of the Iranian populace. \Reports from Iranian media outlets, including Mehr news agency and the Shargh newspaper, indicate that US-Israeli strikes have destroyed a synagogue in Tehran. The Rafi-Nia Synagogue, a significant gathering place for the Khorasan Jewish community, has reportedly been completely destroyed. This attack on a place of worship has raised concerns about the targeting of civilian sites and the potential violation of international laws. Video footage from Tasnim News Agency, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), shows rescuers at the scene and what appears to be a Hebrew scripture book amidst the rubble. This incident underscores the ongoing devastation and the potential for targeting religious and cultural landmarks. The Iranian government recognizes Judaism as a minority religion, but the destruction of the synagogue represents a serious escalation of the conflict and a possible disregard for cultural heritage. It also underscores the already difficult situation for the Iranian Jewish community. \The Israeli military has issued a Farsi-language warning urging Iranians to avoid taking trains, further escalating tensions. This directive raises concerns about attacks on transportation infrastructure and potential casualties among the civilian population. Access to the internet in Iran has been restricted, making it challenging for Iranians to receive these warnings, however, they can receive this information via international news. Several fatalities from US-Israeli airstrikes have been reported in the past few days, causing deaths in cities such as Shahriar and Pardis, which adds further distress to the current situation. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities are mobilizing the population in preparation for further attacks. The Iranian government's call for the youth to form human chains around power plants and the IRGC general's urging of parents to send their children to man checkpoints highlight the ongoing attempts to defend critical infrastructure and mobilize the civilian population. The mobilization of children to man checkpoints, including those as young as 12 years old, raises significant human rights concerns and indicates a desperate effort to defend against escalating attacks





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