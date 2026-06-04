Trump's Unilateral Style Collides with Restive Republicans

President Trump's push for a retribution fund and unilateral actions faces pushback from Republican lawmakers, threatening his legislative agenda and national security priorities.

During a tour through Asia last year, US President Donald Trump took a moment on the world stage to celebrate a legislative victory at home: after months of iron-fisted pressure, he had compelled Republican s to pass legislation that cut taxes and slashed into the country's social safety net.

'I said, Put it all into one bill, and if we get it done, we're done for four years,' Trump said during a Tokyo speech in October. 'We don't need anything more from Congress in terms of that. ' Since then, Trump has been intent on testing that theory, daring lawmakers to defy him and doing his best to vanquish them from office if they do.

But after a retributive romp through primary season, Trump's style of governing - unilateral, and often impatient - has collided with restive Republicans who seem to be exacting some political vengeance of their own. On Wednesday evening (Washington time), four House Republicans sided with Democrats to demand that Trump withdraw US forces from the conflict with Iran or win approval from Congress, rebuking a president who has repeatedly said he does not need congressional authorisation to continue the conflict.

The rebuke highlighted growing unease among lawmakers about Trump's approach to foreign and domestic policy. Another flashpoint emerged over a fund intended to reward Trump supporters who claim political persecution by Democrats. Many Republican senators had indicated they would not move forward with plans to fund Trump's immigration agenda unless those plans were axed. Acting Attorney-General Todd Blanche said the administration would abandon the effort.

But on Wednesday, just as the Senate moved to debate an immigration bill that it had held up because of the fund, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he wasn't quite sure if the fund was dead or on hold.

'I love it,' he told a reporter who asked about the pot of money, effectively jamming his foot in the way of a door lawmakers had hoped to close. 'I think it's so important. ' Republican senator John Cornyn, whom Trump helped dispatch during the primaries, shared an editorial on social media earlier in the day, calling on Congress to pass legislation to kill the fund.

'The way to ensure the Trump retribution fund is more than mostly dead would be for Congress to put a stake through it,' Cornyn wrote. (The senator, who has been posting about betrayal, added the word retribution, which did not appear in the editorial. Last week, he shared a fable about a frog wronged by a scorpion. ) Republican senator Bill Cassidy, who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 and lost his primary, also supports legislation to kill the fund.

On other matters of national security, several Republicans pushed back on Trump's decision to appoint Bill Pulte to serve as acting director of national intelligence. In his role as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Pulte publicised the personal mortgage information of several prominent Trump critics and pushed for federal investigations into them.

Republican senator Thom Tillis said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday morning that he did not believe Pulte 'has a prayer' of being confirmed by the Senate. (Tillis announced he would not run for re-election last year, after coming under threat from Trump for opposing the sweeping tax bill.

) He said Trump's decision to appoint Pulte had jeopardised congressional efforts to extend a high-profile warrantless surveillance law, which is scheduled for debate later this month: 'I am tired of amateur hour,' Tillis said of the Trump administration. Later, he told reporters that 'I feel like there are people advising the president as if there is no election in November.

' White House spokesperson Sarah Ingle defended Pulte, saying 'The president chooses the best and most talented people to serve in his cabinet. That is why this administration has achieved record successes for the American people. Bill Pulte is a great selection, and he will do a great job on behalf of the American people.

' Ingle added that holding up a vote on the surveillance law 'puts America's national security at risk, and it is shameful that some Democrats are threatening to put partisan politics ahead of the safety of the American people'. With five months until the midterm elections, Trump's advisers are betting that voters will see all of this as classic Washington dysfunction born out of disloyalty to Trump.

As evidence, those advisers have pointed to the trail of politicians who found themselves losing to Trump-backed challengers. Outside the White House bubble, others warn that Trump's primary-season strength, predicated on mobilising voters from the deepest-red depths of his base, may already be evaporating. The internal Republican strife underscores the challenges Trump faces in unifying his party, even as he seeks to maintain control.

Whether these clashes will hurt Republicans in the midterms remains uncertain, but they clearly signal a fractured party grappling with Trump's demands versus institutional norms. The coming months will test whether Trump's Republican critics can sustain their resistance or if they will fall in line as the election approaches





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Republican Legislation Conflict Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘A rude awakening’: more doctors running for office in rebuke to Trump’s health policiesMedical professionals are entering the political arena as funding cuts, layoffs and RFK Jr’s vaccine skepticism spur them to action

Read more »

Vinnies Fashion Show Brings Pre-Loved Style to Multiple SuburbsVinnies shops in Footscray, Newport, Moonee Ponds, Ascot Vale and Hoppers Crossing collaborate for a fashion parade featuring volunteer models in creative thrift outfits, accompanied by a sausage sizzle. The event highlights sustainable fashion and community impact.

Read more »

Coalition and Greens unite against Chalmers’ ‘Henry VIII-style’ tax powersGreens and Coalition MPs have raised fresh concerns about Labor’s tax overhaul, warning the legislation gives Treasurer Jim Chalmers “Henry VIII powers” to alter key parts of the regime.

Read more »

‘I am tired of amateur hour’: Republicans begin to test the limits of Trump’s powerThe US president’s style of governing – unilateral, and often impatient – has collided with restive Republicans who seem to be exacting some political vengeance of their own.

Read more »