Trump's $US10 billion IRS lawsuit settled with a $US1.8 billion fund for victims of government weaponisation

President Donald Trump's $US10 billion lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been settled with a $US1.8 billion fund for people deemed to have been harmed by so-called government weaponisation. The agreement was reached after a tight-knit group of lawyers, all of whom had allegiance to Trump, addressed the vexing problem of how to settle the lawsuit. The plan drafted by a group of Trump allies posed conflicts of interest that are remarkable, even for an administration riddled with them.

A tight-knit group of lawyers, all of whom had allegiance to Trump , addressed the vexing problem of how to settle the $US10 billion lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ).

The job fell to the Justice Department, run by acting attorney-general Todd Blanche, who once served as Trump's criminal defence lawyer. On the other side were the president's private lawyers, including Boris Epshteyn, a former client of Blanche's. Epshteyn played a significant role in advancing the deal to end the suit, co-ordinating and holding discussions with all sides involved: Trump, the president's personal lawyers, and Justice Department officials.

The discussions were so closely held that some senior White House officials told others that they were blindsided, learning of them only once the agreement was nearly complete. In the end, the lawyers' solution did not give Trump what his lawsuit had demanded: simply moving funds from the Treasury Department into his own pocket.

However, the agreement that was reached was still a big victory for the president and his allies: It set up a $US1.8 billion fund to pay people deemed to have been harmed by so-called government weaponisation - possibly including hundreds of rioters charged with storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 - and released Trump and his businesses from potentially costly IRS audits. The White House did not respond to requests for comment. Epshteyn declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department said that anyone who believed they were a victim of government weaponisation could apply for money from the fund, claiming that many people had been victimised by the Biden administration. Much is still unknown about how the arrangement came about. But the plan drafted by a group of Trump allies posed conflicts of interest that are remarkable, even for an administration riddled with them.

As questions have mounted about the nature of the deal, the federal judge who oversaw the lawsuit, Kathleen Williams, took the extraordinary step on Friday of revisiting the case, asking whether the parties had deceived her. When the details of the agreement were first revealed two weeks ago, Democrats and former government officials lodged accusations of corruption and self-dealing, and even some Republicans reacted with scornful disbelief.

Some GOP senators were so angry that they abandoned plans to approve a measure to finance the administration's immigration crackdown. Within days of the agreement becoming public, and before the judge raised questions about it, senior administration officials began preparing to eliminate the fund amid the intense blowback. Those discussions were reported earlier by Acting Attorney-General Todd Blanche arrives for a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans last week.

While the agreement appeared to have emerged abruptly, it fused two ideas that had been kicking around in Trump's circle for years: a desire by him and his family to avoid extensive tax audits, and a longing by his allies to obtain financial restitution for legal wrongs they claimed to have suffered during the Biden administration. In its broad strokes, the plan was in keeping with other manoeuvres by Trump.

As president, he has often used the levers of power at his command to serve himself at a moment when he still maintains control over the government, including having the United States accept a $US400 million luxury jet from Qatar that he could fly as president and intended to take later. But in establishing a fund that would involve billions in taxpayer money, the deal stands alone.

Trump has said little about how the agreement came together or who played a role in resolving the suit, which faulted the IRS for the leak of his tax information during his first term. The closest he has come in recent days was a social media post in which he declared that he had given up 'a lot of money' by 'allowing' the fund to be created.

'I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune,' Trump wrote. 'Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE! ' Trump's lawsuit against the IRS landed at the Justice Department with a thud in late January.

By the early northern spring, lawyers there were already wrestling with the legal dilemma the president's pleading had created





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