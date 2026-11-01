Podcaster Joe Rogan has publicly abandoned Donald Trump after opposing the Iran war and militarised immigration raids, damaging Trump's masculine credentials as economic hardship erodes the alpha identity underpinning MAGA.

Joe Rogan, the king of the podcast bros, has given up on Donald Trump and pivoted from politics to dinosaurs. Rogan is the No.1 podcaster in the United States, drawing an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.

A former wrestler who puts the masc into masculinist, he is particularly influential among men, who make up 78 per cent of his audience. Rogan was considered pivotal along with others in his cohort. His dis-endorsement damages Trump, who no longer needs him to get elected, but who could do with the burnishment to his masculine credentials that Rogan can provide.

Also read ‘A new world order ruled by child rapists’: Greens candidate under fire over Iran war conspiracy

Rogan objected to Trump's destructively pointless Iran war, which represented exactly the opposite of what we were told leading into this administration, as well as the militarised police menacing immigrants on the streets of American towns. A couple of weeks ago, the podcaster, who has wielded his enormous political influence with apparent insouciance, said of politics that it is all gross, I hate it, and I do not like politics at all.

Rogan Shifts Focus From Politics to Dinosaurs

Like the bully kid who demands the toy but gets bored once he has it, Rogan has moved on. Last week, Rogan hosted palaeontologist Kenneth Lacovara on his podcast, expressing frustration with all these people who do not believe dinosaurs are real, like, what the f--k? The guy who has welcomed vaccination and climate sceptics on his hugely powerful platform is appalled that Americans are swallowing science disinformation wholesale. Huh?

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Rogan, a thought leader, has actually followed consensus, publicly slinking away from Trumpism only after the entire country got the ick. Rogan's dumping of Trump crystallises the moment when the podcast bros, who form part of the swirling galaxy of the manosphere, realised their Emperor is, to use a Rogan-ism, butt-f--king-naked. Trump's macho projections are the core of his political brand. He is aggressively heterosexual, to the point of being, allegedly, just plain aggressive.

He is accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 28 women. Trump appointed the vocally masculinist Pete Hegseth as defence secretary. But Hegseth has proved less than manly in his role. A former Fox News host, he is a pretty-haired War Barbie who has ordered mandatory testosterone testing for male military personnel, but who seems spectacularly bad at the one thing macho guys are supposed to be good at: waging war.

Hegseth Faces Military Leadership Criticism

Hegseth accidentally included a journalist in a group chat on his personal phone, sharing classified information about a US strike on Yemen. The Pentagon's Inspector-General said Hegseth had risked the lives of American troops. He has presided over a disastrous Iran war, causing futile loss of life.

There is no exit strategy for the conflict, which is pulling US resources into a morass at the very moment when China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, dubbed the axis of malice by the Economist, are aligning against US interests. This week, Trump's male ego was embarrassingly thrilled to receive a full Communist pageant on his arrival in Shenzhen for his tri-lat with authoritarian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

He was personally greeted by the Chinese president as he stepped onto the tarmac, in what Trump said was a big win for us. It is a big win for China too. The latter is certainly true. To everyone but Trump, it was clear he was being played.

Xi and Putin got a powerful propaganda victory from the meeting. Trump got nothing. There were no undertakings on Ukraine, nor on Russian support for Iran, nor on the rather embarrassing act of espionage the Chinese have just committed against his country. He was too timid to confront the Chinese president over revelations of the Chinese spy who honey-trapped her way into the bosom of the US most strategically important tech business, Nvidia, by seducing its all-powerful co-founder, Jensen Huang.

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Asked if he raised the Nvidia espionage with Xi, Trump said, I might have referred to it just briefly because it is such a tragedy. We know Trump twice ignored private US intelligence warnings about the spying. But he is such a patsy that he will not even defend the dignity of the American republic in public, just for show. Trump, the wannabe strong man, was welcome window-dressing for the Atlantic.

Manosphere and MAGA Masculinity Under Pressure

As the Atlantic noted, misogyny has been the unifying principle of the MAGA movement, which is synonymous with Trump. But misogyny only works to bring a coalition together if you believe in the machismo of the people espousing it. This is the engine of the manosphere, which tells men they are entitled to dominate women, but first, they must make themselves into alphas by getting ripped and rich, just like they purport to be.

As Trump presides over a cost-of-living crisis, the rich part of the alpha identity is increasingly unattainable. Even mere financial security is unreachable for many. Another podcast bro, the libertarian Dave Smith, recently lamented that economic hardship was robbing ordinary men of their masculine identity as providers.

Particularly for men, there is something really important about being an owner, being in the owner class of society, being in the self-sufficient class of society, being in the I can provide a life for myself and potentially my family class, he said. If young men cannot have that to offer to a chick, you get really bad things in your society, radical politics in the left and the right.

Trumpism looks less macho when it robs you of what used to be your birthright: a home and a family. Rogan has taken direct aim at adherents of the MAGA movement, saying that a lot of them are dorks who are wrongly lumped together with real, genuine patriots. He has a genuine point about the genuine patriots. Trump's international diplomacy is looking less and less Bruce Willis, and more Beavis and Butthead.

Trump Image Damaged by China Visit

He famously boasted about being able to grab them by the pussy, referring to the women he has, by his own report, assaulted in this way. The vulgar expression he used during that hot-mic moment, which he later dismissed as locker room talk, also has another meaning. It is applied to men who are weak and cowardly. Polite people would never use such an expression, certainly not in print.

But that does not stop it springing to mind when Trump is pictured hugging the Chinese president.