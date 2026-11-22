Podcaster Joe Rogan has dis-endorsed Donald Trump over the Iran war and policing, damaging the president's masculine brand as a China trip and defence secretary controversies deepen the fallout.

Joe Rogan has given up on Donald Trump and pivoted from politics to dinosaurs. Rogan is the number one podcaster in the United States, drawing an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.

Rogan Rejects Trump And Politics

A former wrestler who puts the masculine into masculinist, he is particularly influential among men, who make up 78 per cent of his audience. Rogan objected to Trump's destructively pointless Iran war, which he said represented exactly the opposite of what we were told leading into this administration. He also criticised militarised police menacing immigrants on the streets of American towns.

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A couple of weeks ago he said of politics that it is all gross, I hate it, and I do not like politics at all. Like the bully kid who demands the toy but gets bored once he has it, Rogan has moved on. Last week he hosted palaeontologist Kenneth Lacovara and expressed frustration with all these people who do not believe dinosaurs are real.

The man who has welcomed vaccination and climate sceptics on his powerful platform is appalled that Americans are swallowing science disinformation wholesale. Rogan has followed consensus, publicly slinking away from Trumpism only after the entire country got the ick. Yet his dis-endorsement damages Trump, who no longer needs him to get elected but could use the burnishment to his masculine credentials that Rogan can provide.

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It crystallises the moment when the podcast bros, part of the manosphere, realised their Emperor is, to use a Rogan-ism, butt-f-ing naked. Trump's macho projections are the core of his political brand. He is aggressively heterosexual, to the point of being allegedly just plain aggressive. He is accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 28 women.

Hegseth And The Iran War

Trump appointed the vocally masculinist Pete Hegseth as defence secretary. But Hegseth has proved less than manly in his role. A former Fox News host, Hegseth is a pretty-haired War Barbie who has ordered mandatory testosterone testing for male military personnel. He seems spectacularly bad at the one thing macho guys are supposed to be good at, waging war.

He accidentally included a journalist in a group chat on his personal phone, sharing classified information about a US strike on Yemen. The Pentagon Inspector-General said Hegseth had risked the lives of American troops. Hegseth has presided over a disastrous Iran war, causing futile loss of life, with no exit strategy.

The conflict is pulling US resources into a morass at the very moment when China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, dubbed the axis of malice by The Economist, are aligned against US interests. This week Trump's male ego was embarrassingly thrilled to receive a full Communist pageant on his arrival in Shenzhen for his tri-lat with authoritarian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

He was personally greeted by the Chinese president as he stepped onto the tarmac, in what Trump said was a big win for us. It is a big win for China too. The latter is certainly true. To everyone but Trump, it was clear he was being played.

Xi and Putin got a powerful propaganda victory from the meeting, while Trump got nothing. There were no undertakings on Ukraine, nor on Russian support for Iran, nor on the rather embarrassing act of espionage the Chinese have just committed against his country.

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He was too timid to confront the Chinese president over revelations of the Chinese spy who honey-trapped her way into the bosom of the US most strategically important tech business, Nvidia, by seducing its all-powerful co-founder, Jensen Huang. Asked if he raised the Nvidia espionage with Xi, Trump said, I might have referred to it just briefly because it is such a tragedy. We know Trump twice ignored private US intelligence warnings about the spying.

China Meeting And Nvidia Spy

But he is such a patsy that he will not even defend the dignity of the American republic in public, just for show. Trump, the wannabe strong man, was welcome window-dressing for the event, according to analysis in The Atlantic. Misogyny has been the unifying principle of the MAGA movement, which is synonymous with Trump. But misogyny only works to bring a coalition together if you believe in the machismo of the people espousing it.

This is the engine of the manosphere, which tells men they are entitled to dominate women. But first, they must make themselves into alphas by getting ripped and rich, just like they purport to be. As Trump presides over a cost-of-living crisis, the rich part of the alpha identity is increasingly unattainable. Even mere financial security is unreachable for many.

Masculine Identity And Money

Another podcast bro, the libertarian Dave Smith, recently lamented that economic hardship was robbing ordinary men of their masculine identity as providers. Particularly for men, there is something really important about being an owner, being in the owner class of society, being in the self-sufficient class of society, being in the I can provide a life for myself and potentially my family class, he said.

If young men cannot have that to offer to a chick, you get really bad things in your society, radical politics on the left and the right, Smith said. Trumpism looks less macho when it robs you of what used to be your birthright, a home and a family. Rogan has taken direct aim at adherents of the MAGA movement, saying that a lot of them are dorks who are wrongly lumped together with real, genuine patriots.

He has a genuine point about the genuine patriots. Trump's international diplomacy is looking less and less Bruce Willis, and more Beavis and Butthead. He famously boasted about being able to grab them by the pussy, referring to the women he has, by his own report, assaulted in this way. The vulgar expression he used during that hot-mic moment, which he later dismissed as locker room talk, also has another meaning.

It is applied to men who are weak and cowardly. Polite people would never use such an expression, certainly not in print. But that does not stop it springing to mind when Trump is pictured hugging the Chinese president.