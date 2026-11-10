Trump says Iran war effectively over as Hegseth faces new controversy

US President Donald Trump said the Iran war is militarily effectively over, speaking at a snap news conference with UFC boss Dana White, while defending Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth amid a fresh controversy.

US President Donald Trump said the Iran war is militarily effectively over, remarks that suggest a resumption of major combat operations is unlikely. He spoke at a snap news conference where he was joined by Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White.

Trump defended the eight-month-old war and his embattled Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who now faces a fresh controversy. Trump did not detail that controversy during the event. Iran, militarily, is effectively over, Trump said. We are just keeping it the status quo.

Also read Why Trump ally Pete Hegseth is on 'thin ice' in his own party

Trump Defends War And Defence Secretary

We are doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbours. It is a failing country, it has got 301 per cent inflation, he said, without offering evidence. It has got problems like you do not want to even think about. They are not paying their military, they are not paying their Revolutionary Guard, their navy is gone, their air force is gone.

Advertisement

At the conclusion of the military engagement, the American people and the people of the world will be far safer and more secure than they have been in many, many years. That war was started in 1979. We did not start the war, they did. I do not guarantee anything.

But if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded and ready to go. The president made the remarks shortly after a meeting at the White House on Monday US time with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, a key US partner in the region. Trump has made similar statements in numerous interviews and news conferences.

Pickaxe Mountain And Nuclear Sites

But Monday's comments were more definitive and appeared to dispel the notion that a fresh wave of strikes, a final blow as some have described it, is under serious consideration. In an interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump said the US could bomb Iran's Pickaxe Mountain if it needed to, but there had been very little activity there. It would be done in one hour, it would be taken care of, he said.

The mountain, and the three other Iranian nuclear sites bombed by the US last year, were under constant surveillance, he added. The US has also carried out limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. While shipments of oil through the strait have increased under US Navy protection, a long-term plan for safe, toll-free passage through the strait without ships being fired upon by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains elusive.

Advertisement

In the interview, Trump acknowledged the unpopular Iran war cost his Republican Party votes at last week's midterm elections, where they lost control of both chambers of Congress. They did not like that the price of gasoline went up, he said. There is a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel. You have that, you have the war itself, you have the gas prices.

Washington Weighs Middle East Options

Trump's remarks came as Washington continues to weigh its options in the Middle East. The White House has not announced any new military deployments or a formal end to the conflict.