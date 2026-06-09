Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Could Reopen Within Days if Iran Deal Finalized

US President Donald Trump claims negotiations with Iran are nearing conclusion and a peace deal could open the Strait of Hormuz within two to three days, avoiding further bombing and its humanitarian and economic consequences.

Donald Trump has indicated that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within two or three days following a potential peace agreement with Iran , stating that negotiations are in their "final throes" and there are no significant obstacles to a deal.

The US president emphasized that a diplomatic resolution would be preferable to further military action, noting that resuming bombing would cause civilian casualties and might not yield a stronger outcome than a signed agreement. The strait's effective closure, attributed to ongoing tensions and Iran's capabilities, has contributed to a surge in global energy prices, a development particularly unwelcome in the United States where the conflict faces broad domestic opposition.

Key issues under discussion include the management of the strait, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the context of Israel's military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Tehran perceives as a violation of a US-brokered ceasefire. Trump claimed he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise common sense and avoid actions that could derail the talks, though Israel continued its strikes in Beirut, citing Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Iran responded with missile launches against Israel, leading to a temporary halt in hostilities after Trump demanded an end to the shooting. However, Tehran reserved the right to retaliate if Israeli attacks persisted, while Netanyahu warned of a forceful response to any further Iranian strikes. The broader historical animosity between the US and Iran, coupled with the immediate Israel-Iran exchange, underscores the fragility of the diplomatic window and the high stakes for regional and global stability





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